Police investigating after man found shot dead in Fairfax

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a death as homicide after they say a man was found shot dead in the Hybla Valley area on Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 after someone saw what appeared to be a man injured on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police spoke to residents of the area who told them they heard what they believed to be gunshots earlier in the evening. Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

