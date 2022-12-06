ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police investigating after man found shot dead in Fairfax

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a death as homicide after they say a man was found shot dead in the Hybla Valley area on Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 after someone saw what appeared to be a man injured on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozhit_0jZbcMfW00
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items

Police spoke to residents of the area who told them they heard what they believed to be gunshots earlier in the evening. Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Man Found Dead at Park in Arlington, Investigation Underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found at a park in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of unknown trouble at Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a park, Arlington County Police Department said. The location is nearby the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose

Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘He Was a Father First': Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax Co.

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy