FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newschannel20.com
Champaign County Salvation Army needs volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Salvation Army is ready to “Do the Most Good” for the community this Holiday Season. The Salvation Army is a international organization with the mission to support and care for those in need within their communities. The holiday season is a vital...
newschannel20.com
3 people displaced after apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — An apartment fire in Charleston leaves three residents displaced. Around 8:20 a.m. the Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of W Hayes for a structure fire. The first crews on the scene say they found smoke and fire coming from the rear of...
newschannel20.com
Danville mayoral candidate petition challenged by Mayor Williams
DANVILLE, Ill. (WRSP) — The petition for Danville mayoral filed by candidate Jacob Lane is coming under question by Mayor Rickey Williams. Williams filed an objection against opponent Lane saying a percentage of his signatures were not valid on his petition. The Danville Election Commission said they sent a...
newschannel20.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
newschannel20.com
Grad students hold 'study protest' for better contract benefits
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Graduate Employee Organization (GEO) at the University Of Illinois at Urbana Champaign is protesting to show what they say is their worth to the campus. GEO is tutoring students in the Illini Union from now until hopefully 8 a.m. Friday morning. The organization says...
newschannel20.com
Police: Urbana man arrested for kicking over McDonald's display case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man was arrested after kicking over a Mcdonald's glass bakery display case, according to police. Police responded to the 600 block of East Green Street, Champaign, who reported that someone kicked over a glass bakery display case. The incident reportedly happened without provocation.
newschannel20.com
City gets rights to demolish historic tower
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The historic building known to many as the "Bresee Tower" or "Collins Tower." However it's identified, the city of Danville now has the right to tear the structure down after receiving rights to do so from the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). The city received the...
newschannel20.com
Cold temps can cause pain to old joint injuries
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — During these colder months, many individuals with previous muscle or joint injuries and pain experience flare ups when they are out in the cold. Doctor James Murphy at OSF Healthcare says this is an interesting phenomenon, but one reason is because your muscles will stiffen in the cold.
newschannel20.com
Counties fear budget cuts after cash bail ends
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — With the Pretrial Fairness Act (PFA) removing cash bail this January, some Illinois counties are worried how their court system will operate and be paid for. Detainees paying bond money have helped to keep the court system running, but it may soon be a thing...
