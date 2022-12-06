ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia mom sentenced to 20 years in murder of 3-month-old she was ‘frustrated’ with

By Joey Gill
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XylIO_0jZbc5kQ00

MACON, Ga. (WJBF) — A Georgia mother will spend time in jail for the murder of her three-month-old son.

ABC affiliate WGXA reports that Rebecca Kipp pled guilty to the second-degree murder of her child before the case could go to trial. She was sentenced to 20 years, with at least 12 years to be served in prison.

Police chief: ‘We have got a murderer in the community;’ Victims’ mothers remember their sons

The child was reportedly found face down on a sofa, more than 3 1/2 hours after Kipp said she placed him there. Kipp admitted to investigators that she was “frustrated” with the boy and put him there while she went to sleep.

Kipp initially lied to investigators about how the child died, giving them multiple conflicting stories before finally confessing. Despite this, District Attorney Anita Howard told local news outlets that the evidence always supported negligent homicide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 4

Related
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

‘We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help’: Georgia mother pleads with community to assist disabled son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Gabriel Wentz is one of five children who has been diagnosed with a series of medical conditions throughout his life. The 22-year-old is developmentally delayed, schizoaffective and autistic. He is currently undergoing a schizoaffective episode where he is experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia at the same time.  According to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Ted Bundy and his New England roots

The recent killings in Idaho are stirring up serial killer rumors. Many are drawing a comparison between the Idaho killings and Ted Bundy. But Bundy has a local connection to New England, and there are a few notable Massachusetts serial killers who've received national attention.
MOSCOW, ID
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy