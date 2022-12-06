Read full article on original website
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning December 6, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Massena. Mrs. Smith is survived by a son, Kit W. Smith and his companion Karen, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Kandy Simmons, Brier...
Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew J. Hermanowski, age 63, of Felts Mills, NY passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home, Black River NY. A private funeral will be held on December 11, 2022 at...
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence in Massena, NY. The family has entrusted his care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY. Calling hours will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00...
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on May 5, 1942 in Watertown, NY, son of Arles and Eleanor (Beardon) Pierce, he graduated from Watertown High School. He worked at...
Patricia D. Brady, 93, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Brady, age 93, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at 11:00AM up until the time of the funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr., 84, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr. 84, of Parishville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, following a short hospital stay. Born on January 10, 1938, in Ogdensburg NY, son of Harold Chevier, Sr., and Anna Lago, he graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1958. On...
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022). Surviving...
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James D. Hutcheon, 66, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at his residence. Per his request, there will be no services. Jim was born March 14th, 1956, in Watertown, the son Louis and Ruth Burrows Hutcheon. He graduated from 1000 Islands School. A marriage to...
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, Watertown, passed away Sunday December 4th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Joan and two sons Philip and David. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan...
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission. Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video above. The...
Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of 372 Frogtown Road, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Curtis was born on March 9, 1959 in Cornwall, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Barnes) Mitchell. He attended local schools and proudly received his diploma through Iohahi:io in 2017.
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1. Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
