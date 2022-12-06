Read full article on original website
Theft of vehicle reported at hotel
New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
State College
Atherton crash was intentional, police say
STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
Two charged after pulling gun during road rage incident in Blair County, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from West Virginia are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver on Route 36 outside of East Freedom. The incident happened Dec. 7 when a man called 911 and alleged that he was in a road rage incident and a […]
Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen property found after police arrest State College man
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police arrested a 41-year-old man for trespassing two apartments on the same night in November. State College Police said on Nov. 23 around 8:47 p.m. they responded to trespassing in progress at an apartment on South Burrowes Street. The woman told police she return home from Thanksgiving Break […]
Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking down a house door and threatening to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek, on December 2, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Escapes Injuries in Lawrence Township Crash
LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a crash involving a local man on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 7, this crash occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
State College
Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths
Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
WJAC TV
Funeral scheduled for Huntingdon trooper, Tyrone native who died unexpectedly
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County are advising the public to be aware of any traffic delays in Tyrone Borough on Monday as family and friends attend the funeral service for Trooper Joseph Miller. According to his obituary, Trooper Miller passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec....
Hit and run accident reported
Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
State College man sentenced to 6 months after stealing $500K from senior citizens
According to WJAC, a former State College caretaker, who was accused of stealing more than half-a-million dollars from senior citizens in his care, has been sentenced. Authorities charged 42-year-old Ignacio Pearsall in July of last year, after he stole 11 total checks from at least seven of his patients, the news outlet said.
