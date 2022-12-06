ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of vehicle reported at hotel

New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
State College

Atherton crash was intentional, police say

STATE COLLEGE — Police believe a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of South Atherton Street on Dec. 6 was done intentionally. The driver has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including aggravated assault. According to a news release from the State College Police Department, Letra A. Renninger, 28,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone streets to temporarily close for state trooper funeral

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral. The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street […]
TYRONE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
COGAN STATION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Kicking Down Door, Threatening to Kill Man

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking down a house door and threatening to kill a man in Falls Creek Borough. Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Shaun Michael Parks, of Falls Creek, on December 2, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Escapes Injuries in Lawrence Township Crash

LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a crash involving a local man on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 7, this crash occurred at 4:38 a.m. on Monday, November 21, on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths

Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an area man following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on Main Street, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hit and run accident reported

Turbot Township, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a driver who hit a parked car in Northumberland County. Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1085 Hamilton Street in Turbot Township. The driver apparently attempted to back down the street and hit the front left corner of a 2013 Honda Accord. The driver then fled the scene. The Honda was parked on the south side of Hamilton Street facing east, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA22-1557667.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Union Twp. Accident

State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

