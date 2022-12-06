Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO MORE NAMES SET FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia and Latgo are the latest stars announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE
The Drew McIntyre issue that led to him being medically disqualified is not expected to be a long term situation and was more the company keeping him out of the ring vs. an injury that required him to take time off. Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike last night was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
wrestlinginc.com
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon
A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 666
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES
The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW STAR RICHARD HOLLIDAY REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Major League Wrestling's Richard Holliday has been out of action for several months due to health concerns and today, he publicly revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that he has been diagnosed with cancer. “When I wrestled Hammer in June, I was taking Dayquil to try to...
Sasha Banks' Possible Return To Wrestling Revealed: Report
Sasha Banks' possible return to professional wrestling has reportedly been revealed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING
WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UWN TITLE MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR THIS WEEKEND, RED CARPET RUMBLE HEADING TO ARIZONA
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series this Sunday 12/11 at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES NXT VENGEANCE DAY FOR CHARLOTTE
NXT® VENGEANCE DAY SET FOR CHARLOTTE ON FEBRUARY 4. STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
