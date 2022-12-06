ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT

Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
TWO MORE NAMES SET FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia and Latgo are the latest stars announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus...
FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...

Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon

A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
BY THE NUMBERS 666

This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 60 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE

Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES

The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
MLW STAR RICHARD HOLLIDAY REVEALS CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Major League Wrestling's Richard Holliday has been out of action for several months due to health concerns and today, he publicly revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso that he has been diagnosed with cancer. “When I wrestled Hammer in June, I was taking Dayquil to try to...
WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING

WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT

Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES NXT VENGEANCE DAY FOR CHARLOTTE

NXT® VENGEANCE DAY SET FOR CHARLOTTE ON FEBRUARY 4. STAMFORD, Conn., December 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE

The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
