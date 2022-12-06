ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

RIC FLAIR, MISSY HYATT, DUSTIN RHODES & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, HOW YOU CAN HELP ASSIST THE WINDHAM FAMILY

Pro Wrestling Insider
 4 days ago
Pro Wrestling Insider

BARRY WINDHAM HEALTH UPDATE

Barry Windham's niece Mike Rotunfa announced the following:. Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport and is currently hospitalized. Mika Rotunda launched a GoFund Me Campaign to assist the former NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, who was one of the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

It's Wednesday! And that means that we will be taking a 1 week break in the best of 7. AEW Dynamite is LIVE. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz have the call of the action. Ricky Starks gets his own entrance, as does Jungle Boy. There are a whole host of participants already at ringside. Orange Cassidy is there. Dustin Rhodes gets his own entrance. Brian Cage is in this, as is Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty. Dalton Castle pounds on someone in the corner. I see Matt Hardy. Hardy works over Castle, Dean and Cage battle in one of the corners. Blade eliminates Cassidy. Dustin with a Destroyer and a clothesline to Kip for the elimination.
Pro Wrestling Insider

TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES

Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW NEWS AND NOTES

Sonjay Dutt is on the latest episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Sonjay discusses the craziness of being a backstage producer, the challenge of switching mindsets for on camera appearances, empowering those he works with, and achieving a good work-life balance. He also talks about the connection with Tony Khan, working with Satnam Singh, reuniting with Jay Lethal, the fan reaction to his first promo in AEW, the real-life origin of his pencil and the influence Jeff Jarrett had on his career. Plus, Dutt discusses his desire to get AEW bigger in India, why that market is so important,, and much much more. During the interview, Renée Paquette confirmed that she not only has an AEW talent contract but a producer contract as well.
Pro Wrestling Insider

RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE

As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider

GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE

Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CLASSIC JOSH ALEXANDER VS. SPEEDBALL BAILEY MAIN EVENT & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT

Impact Wrestling opened with a video on Violent by Design built around Deaner. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. Rhino and Chris Sabin started out, battling back and forth. Sabin nailed a bodypress for a one count. Rhino and Heath cut him off in their corner but Sabin was able to battle out. The Guns hit their double team moves on Heath. Shelley began working on Heath's arm. Miller was worked over in the Guns' corner as they focused on his knee and leg.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED RING OF HONOR FINAL BATTLE CARD

Here is the updated card for tonight's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view:. Announced for the Final Battle: Zero Hour broadcast at 3 PM Eastern on YouTube:. *"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand.". Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society versus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom of Shinobi Shadow Squad. *Mascara Doradoa...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT'S CARMELO HAYES DISCUSSES TOMORROW'S IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE AT NXT DEADLINE, PREPARATIONS, RECENT WWE MAIN EVENT OPPORTUNITIES, SHAWN MICHAELS, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

WWE NXT returns to Peacock and The WWE Network tomorrow for the first-ever NXT Deadline event from Orlando, Florida. NXT will close out 2022 with the first-ever presentation of the Iron Survivor Challenge, a 25 minute match featuring five competitors including former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Hayes sat down with PWInsider.com to discuss the match, his life experiences in WWE thus far and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen:
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

LAST STOP BEFORE FINAL BATTLE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

It is Friday and it’s time for Rampage, which was recorded after Dynamite, and we are in Cedar Park Texas at the H-E-B Center, with a commentary team of Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone. Konosuke Takeshida vs Jon Moxley. They start already in the ring since Mox’s entrance...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHAWN MICHAELS TALKS ABOUT HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PAUL LEVESQUE, WILLIAM REGAL’S RETURN, SEAN WALTMAN WRESTLING, NEW DAY IN NXT: FULL SHAWN MICHAELS NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL RECAP

Shawn Michaels did a conference call with reporters today in advance of Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. After Adam Hopkins welcomed us, he turned the call over to Shawn. Shawn thanked us all for being here and previewed the show. He thinks that they have some cool, innovative stuff going on.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV

ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Eddie Edwards won a good match with Delirious. They shook hands post match, but Eddie turned on him. Jonathan Gresham made the save. John Skyler was destroyed by Bully Ray. Tommy Dreamer saves Skyler from further damage. Dreamer and Bully had a spirited verbal back and forth. Matt Cardona and...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION

Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!

