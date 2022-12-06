RIC FLAIR, MISSY HYATT, DUSTIN RHODES & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, HOW YOU CAN HELP ASSIST THE WINDHAM FAMILY

Sonjay Dutt is on the latest episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Sonjay discusses the craziness of being a backstage producer, the challenge of switching mindsets for on camera appearances, empowering those he works with, and achieving a good work-life balance. He also talks about the connection with Tony Khan, working with Satnam Singh, reuniting with Jay Lethal, the fan reaction to his first promo in AEW, the real-life origin of his pencil and the influence Jeff Jarrett had on his career. Plus, Dutt discusses his desire to get AEW bigger in India, why that market is so important,, and much much more. During the interview, Renée Paquette confirmed that she not only has an AEW talent contract but a producer contract as well.

