Mesa, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pro Wrestling Insider

SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT

Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DYNAMITE DAYTON, OHIO DEBUT PRE-SALE CODE

AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until Thursday at...
DAYTON, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION

Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider

DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023

The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT

Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
ORLANDO, FL
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...

Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME

Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW MAKING SECOND TRIP TO CANADA

AEW announced they will debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on Tuesday 3/14/23 at the Canada Life Center. Tickets will go on sale next Friday 12/16.
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MAJOR UPDATE ON WHERE SASHA BANKS MAY BE APPEARING NEXT

Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING

WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider

SEVERAL JAY WHITE-RELATED TRADEMARKS FILED

NJPW star Jay White filed several trademarks on 12/1 in relation to his ring name. All were for goods and services in the realms of ":Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. "
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW REVOLUTION PPV, DAYTON & EL PASO DEBUTS ONLINE PRE-SALES TODAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until night at 10 PM. The event will go on sale this Friday AM for the general public.
DAYTON, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NEWS AND NOTES

Most-watched videos of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 8, 2022.

