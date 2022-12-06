Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE DAYTON, OHIO DEBUT PRE-SALE CODE
AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until Thursday at...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023
The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG UWN TITLE MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR THIS WEEKEND, RED CARPET RUMBLE HEADING TO ARIZONA
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series this Sunday 12/11 at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MAKING SECOND TRIP TO CANADA
AEW announced they will debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada on Tuesday 3/14/23 at the Canada Life Center. Tickets will go on sale next Friday 12/16. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MAJOR UPDATE ON WHERE SASHA BANKS MAY BE APPEARING NEXT
Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER TRYOUT CURRENTLY ONGOING
WWE NXT is currently holding a tryout at the Performance Center in Florida. The tryout started yesterday and will run towards the end of the week. The only names we have confirmed thus far as taking part are former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW and NWA star Kylie Rae.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL JAY WHITE-RELATED TRADEMARKS FILED
NJPW star Jay White filed several trademarks on 12/1 in relation to his ring name. All were for goods and services in the realms of ":Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. " If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV, DAYTON & EL PASO DEBUTS ONLINE PRE-SALES TODAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
AEW will make their debut in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday 2/1/23 at the Nutter Center with a live Dynamite and taped Rampage. There will be an online pre-sale at 10 AM local time using pre-sale code 2HTOWN via Ticketmaster.com at this link. The pre-sale will run until night at 10 PM. The event will go on sale this Friday AM for the general public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Most-watched videos of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 8, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA'S NEXT MATCH, WHAT WILL OPEN RAMPAGE, THREE NEW MARKET DEBUTS FOR AEW AND MORE
Wednesday 2/15/23 in Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena. Wednesday 3/8/23 in Sacramento, CA at the Golden1 Center. Tuesday 3/14/24 in Winnipeg, Canada at the Canada Life Center. Jim Ross is calling AEW Rampage tonight. Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita will open Friday's Rampage. Also set for the episode...
Comments / 0