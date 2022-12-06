COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE

Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Apologizes For Botch On Raw
Monday Night Raw is a live show which means the Superstars of WWE don’t get to do a second take when they leave it all in the ring. This week on Raw, Austin Theory faced off against Mustafa Ali, and during the match there was a scary botch when Ali and Theory fell from the top rope when Ali went for a frankensteiner on Theory.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: The Current Favorites to Win the 2023 Rumble Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Takes Another Shot At Kenny Omega
A WWE star has taken another opportunity to throw shade at AEW star, Kenny Omega tonight (December 6) or perhaps just his superfans. Last week, WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign. Enofe tweeted that...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW INSIDER WITH EJ NDUKA IS NOW ONLINE & MORE
MLW has released this week's edition of MLW Insider with EJ Nduka:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UMAGA'S SON BEGINS TRAINING UNDER BOOKER T
"Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school @zillafatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Katana Chance mentions that she is half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. She says she is where she belongs in the WWE. She will show you things you have never seen before. Tamina says she has been in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO DYNAMITE, BRODIE KING TALKS AND MORE AEW NOTES
Brody King is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. King talks about fatherhood, his band, working as a lighting technician on movies and TV, and getting into professional wrestling. He also talks about The House of Black disappearing from TV, helping Julia Hart find her dark persona, comparisons to other wrestling groups, AEW versus other products, dream matches, New Japan Strong , Ring of Honor and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK PRAISES HIS WIFE, CROWN JEWEL OUT ON DVD AND MORE
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel event DVD was officially released today. WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss "Who Wants To Play" with Lily adorning the front. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Mike Carpenter sent word there will be a Friday Night Smackdown taping on 3/3/23 in Washington, DC. The Rock...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD AEW BUILD THEIR OWN BUILDING, FAVORITE RUMBLES, TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Would it be financially smart for AEW Wrestling to purchase a building and convert it into a live tv studio, similar what OVW has, so don't have to rent Universal Studios like TNA did?. I don't think AEW is in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IS MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE TO WRESTLERS NOW, WHO IS KEEPING COLT CABANA OFF OF TV NOW, AEW NEEDS TO REALIZE THAT BRYAN WORKS FOR THEM AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Punk out would it be wise for Tony Khan push the crap out of Bryan Danielson? He’s no Punk but is a very recognizable name. Of course I’m not expecting it but it’s just a thought, know what I mean?
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR TEASES NEW, DARKER LOOK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
