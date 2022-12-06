COMPLETE LISTING FOR NEXT WWE BIOGRAPHY LEGENDS DVD SET, INDY STAR DOES AEW/WWE DOUBLE DUTY THIS WEEK, DREW, UMAGA TRIBUTE AND MORE

WWE's Royal Rumble will officially kick off the company's 2023 pay-per-view schedule on Jan. 28 in San Antonio, Texas. With WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Los Angeles in April and rumors of some massive matches popping up throughout the past year, the Rumble could be a pivotal show for building up the two-night event. It will also be the first Rumble to be completely booked by Paul "Triple H" Levesque following Vince McMahon's departure, which adds even more intrigue.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO