It's Wednesday! And that means that we will be taking a 1 week break in the best of 7. AEW Dynamite is LIVE. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz have the call of the action. Ricky Starks gets his own entrance, as does Jungle Boy. There are a whole host of participants already at ringside. Orange Cassidy is there. Dustin Rhodes gets his own entrance. Brian Cage is in this, as is Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty. Dalton Castle pounds on someone in the corner. I see Matt Hardy. Hardy works over Castle, Dean and Cage battle in one of the corners. Blade eliminates Cassidy. Dustin with a Destroyer and a clothesline to Kip for the elimination.

2 DAYS AGO