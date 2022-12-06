Read full article on original website
POTENTIAL WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS
Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today, so it may be he's in town for Smackdown. Like Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight as part of the FOX broadcast, Steveson is an amazing collegiate wrestler, so it's possible they could pop up together on TV in some fashion tonight.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday! And that means that we will be taking a 1 week break in the best of 7. AEW Dynamite is LIVE. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz have the call of the action. Ricky Starks gets his own entrance, as does Jungle Boy. There are a whole host of participants already at ringside. Orange Cassidy is there. Dustin Rhodes gets his own entrance. Brian Cage is in this, as is Ethan Page, Kip Sabian, Shawn Dean and Lee Moriarty. Dalton Castle pounds on someone in the corner. I see Matt Hardy. Hardy works over Castle, Dean and Cage battle in one of the corners. Blade eliminates Cassidy. Dustin with a Destroyer and a clothesline to Kip for the elimination.
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
FORMER ROH CHAMPION ADDED TO PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES
Former ROH Champion Bandido is the latest star announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus Alexander. “Speedball” Mike Bailey...
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES
The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
GARGANO HEADING TO SMACKDOWN, RIDDLE UPDATE AND MORE
Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, PWInsider.com is told. For those who have asked, Drew McIntyre will not be at Smackdown tomorrow and the medical DQ announcement is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend. Johnny Gargano is currently slated to be...
UNITED STATES TITLE, JAMIE NOBLE FAREWELL BOUT AND MORE HEADLINING: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE will continue their 2022 Holiday Tour this weekend with a series of live events. Tonight, WWE will run Wheeling, West Virginia at the Wesbanco Arena with Braun Strowman & Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a Streetfight, Madcap Moss & Emma vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett and more.
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins have all been announced as guests for next week' s 200th episode of The Bump. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
DAVID MCLANE TALKS WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING CROWNING THEIR FIRST TAG CHAMPIONS THIS WEEKEND ON TV, WORKING WITH AJ MENDEZ, SYNDICATION IN 2022, LISTENING TO THE AUDIENCE AND TONS MORE
WOW - Women of Wrestling will present its “Crowning the Champs” episode this weekend nationally via syndication this weekend. PWInsider.com sat down with WOW host David McLane, who has been the lynchpin for every incarnation of the women’s professional wrestling series and was the original founder of GLOW - Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling back in 1986 to discuss WOW’s evolution across the last several months as they crown their first Tag Team Champions this weekend.
KURT ANGLE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & MORE: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Butch (replacing Drew McIntyre) & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler.
CLASSIC JOSH ALEXANDER VS. SPEEDBALL BAILEY MAIN EVENT & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Impact Wrestling opened with a video on Violent by Design built around Deaner. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. Rhino and Chris Sabin started out, battling back and forth. Sabin nailed a bodypress for a one count. Rhino and Heath cut him off in their corner but Sabin was able to battle out. The Guns hit their double team moves on Heath. Shelley began working on Heath's arm. Miller was worked over in the Guns' corner as they focused on his knee and leg.
MOXLEY VS. TAKESHITA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent selected by Kip Sabian. The opponent is a former WWE NXT competitor. *Regina Di WAVE Champion Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. *Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey with Stokely Hathaway vs. Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone. *Athena, Tay...
WWE NXT'S CARMELO HAYES DISCUSSES TOMORROW'S IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE AT NXT DEADLINE, PREPARATIONS, RECENT WWE MAIN EVENT OPPORTUNITIES, SHAWN MICHAELS, GOALS AND MORE: COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT
WWE NXT returns to Peacock and The WWE Network tomorrow for the first-ever NXT Deadline event from Orlando, Florida. NXT will close out 2022 with the first-ever presentation of the Iron Survivor Challenge, a 25 minute match featuring five competitors including former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Hayes sat down with PWInsider.com to discuss the match, his life experiences in WWE thus far and more. Transcript by Billy Krotchsen:
UPDATED LINEUPS FOR TONIGHT AND TOMORROW'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this this weekend's TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TAG TEAM MATCHES, A SIX MAN TAG MATCH, WHO SUCKS NOW?, KROSS STORY TIME, KNIGHT SEARCHES FOR BRAY
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Matt Riddle will be out for six weeks after the attack last Monday night by Solo Sikoa. Match Number One: Butch and Sheamus (with Ridge Holland) versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) for the WWE Men’s Tag Team Championships.
SHOULD AEW BUILD THEIR OWN BUILDING, FAVORITE RUMBLES, TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Would it be financially smart for AEW Wrestling to purchase a building and convert it into a live tv studio, similar what OVW has, so don't have to rent Universal Studios like TNA did?. I don't think AEW is in...
TWO MORE NAMES SET FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia and Latgo are the latest stars announced for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus...
AEW BROADCASTING SPECIAL EPISODE OF DARK - ELEVATION TOMORROW
AEW will air a special episode of Dark - Elevation tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern as part of the push towards tomorrow's ROH Final Battle PPV. *The Kingdom, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. *Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski. *Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick...
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
