Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Common Market Celebrates 20 Years Of Success

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Common Market in Plaza Midwood celebrates 20 years of business. Long time customers call The Common Market “the heartbeat” of the neighborhood and “the pulse of Plaza Midwood. After spending time there, it is easy to see why. “It’s like common...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best

Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Firm mourns loss of longtime attorney Bill Diehl

Longtime Charlotte attorney Bill Diehl died Thursday morning. He died from complications due to a stroke at age 78. Longtime Charlotte attorney Bill Diehl died Thursday morning. He died from complications due to a stroke at age 78. TikTok videos go viral documenting 15-passenger road …. Hundreds of thousands of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina

Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

It's getting harder to find rent assistance in Charlotte. Here's why

Charlotte renters who are struggling to pay their bills this winter will have a harder time finding help compared to previous years. One big reason is that Mecklenburg County's emergency rental assistance program, RAMP CharMeck, has run out of money and stopped taking new applications. The federal and county-funded program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: How To Manage Or Prevent Holiday Headaches

CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is joyous, but it certainly can induce some headaches, too. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache –SouthPark in Charlotte, joins Rising to give tips on how to manage or prevent holiday headaches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
MOORESVILLE, NC

