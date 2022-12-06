Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Museum of Illusions Comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE- A brand new museum opened its doors to the Queen City Friday. The Museum of Illusions has exhibits in more than 25 countries and is the first new museum here in Charlotte in the past 10 years. With over 60 to 80 mind-bending illusions, just can come out and enjoy the unique art for only $24. Corporate events, parties, and functions can also be held at the museum.
wccbcharlotte.com
Common Market Celebrates 20 Years Of Success
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Common Market in Plaza Midwood celebrates 20 years of business. Long time customers call The Common Market “the heartbeat” of the neighborhood and “the pulse of Plaza Midwood. After spending time there, it is easy to see why. “It’s like common...
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
qcitymetro.com
On the move: Nepherterra Estrada Best
Public relations veteran Nepherterra Estrada Best was named vice president of integrated communications at CMRignite, one of the nation’s largest minority-owned marketing agencies. The Milwaukee firm’s client list includes General Electric Healthcare, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National WIC Association and the University of Wisconsin.
City of Charlotte’s preferred Silver Line route would skirt Uptown
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is pushing for the LYNX Silver Line to skirt Uptown rather than go through the heart of Center City and share tracks with the Blue and Gold Lines, while critics say the move prioritizes development over moving people. Inside the Man Cave Barber...
qcnews.com
Firm mourns loss of longtime attorney Bill Diehl
Longtime Charlotte attorney Bill Diehl died Thursday morning. He died from complications due to a stroke at age 78. Longtime Charlotte attorney Bill Diehl died Thursday morning. He died from complications due to a stroke at age 78. TikTok videos go viral documenting 15-passenger road …. Hundreds of thousands of...
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
For the ninth year, WBT and WBTV are partnering to put on the Hancock's Bikes For Kids Christmas drive. Hancock's Bikes For Kids will go on from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the WBT and WBTV studios. ‘OneBand’ focuses on three songs, one rehearsal, one performance. Updated:...
power98fm.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
country1037fm.com
Our Top Mexican Food Restaurants In Charlotte North Carolina
Being a native Texan, I never grow tired of Mexican food. I think I would be happy eating it multiple times a week. Like many of you, we have taco Tuesday every week. And, it’s a go-to choice for dining out in our family. In fact, we just had a wonderful Mexican dinner last night at one of our favorite places. Restaurant Clicks published a list of their favorites including Azteca, Three Amigos, Bakersfield and more. Quite a few of my faves made their picks along with a few I hadn’t tried. But these are the ones our family happily returns to time and time again. So, if you want some suggestions for places you may have missed but need to try, this list is for you. These are a few of our top Mexican food restaurants in Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: CLT4 Amazon Fulfillment Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon makes shopping easy with the click of a button. Most orders are fulfilled, shipped and delivered to your front door within 48 hours or less. In this week’s Do My Job, Lauren takes you to the Charlotte Fulfillment Center to see how it all happens.
Truist Field in Charlotte transformed into winter wonderland
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nothing says the holiday season like snow and ice. Although a white Christmas is extremely rare in parts of the Carolinas, years of planning helped bring some winter magic to Truist Field. Technology is helping keep the winter wonderland cold, despite temperatures this month that are well above freezing. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Auctioning Off Equipment After Closing Announcement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
It's getting harder to find rent assistance in Charlotte. Here's why
Charlotte renters who are struggling to pay their bills this winter will have a harder time finding help compared to previous years. One big reason is that Mecklenburg County's emergency rental assistance program, RAMP CharMeck, has run out of money and stopped taking new applications. The federal and county-funded program...
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: How To Manage Or Prevent Holiday Headaches
CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is joyous, but it certainly can induce some headaches, too. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Megan Donnelly, a women’s neurologist at Novant Health Neurology and Headache –SouthPark in Charlotte, joins Rising to give tips on how to manage or prevent holiday headaches.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Animal Shelter Set To Reach Pre-Pandemic Numbers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter is on pace for pre-pandemic numbers. Walking through the the halls of the Charlotte Mecklenburg animal shelter, there’s one painfully obvious sight, each kennel is occupied. “Including all animals, not just cats and dogs, were looking at...
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
qcnews.com
Charlotte men arrested outside Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said several deputies pursued the men after Troutman Police reported an armed robbery on Tuesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh and 39-year-old Michael Terrance Calvin off...
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
