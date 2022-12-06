Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa

The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.

