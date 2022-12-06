Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa

Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Farm Couple Getaways Return to the Area
To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
biztimes.biz
News of record
Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:. Jason T. Benson and Poppy R. Conlon, 450 Moore Heights, $52,000. Replace siding. Timothy B. and Abigail C. Wood, 977 Cleveland Ave., $55,000. Interior remodel due to fire in part of duplex. Additions, alterations and conversions...
biztimes.biz
Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council
Name badges line the check in table. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. A table at the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Awards. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman. Guests mingle during a cocktail hour prior to the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Awards at the Diamond Jo Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. PHOTO CREDIT: Stephen Gassman.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
wglr.com
Semi Crash Closes Highway 151 Friday Morning
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a crash of two semis on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Friday morning around 6am. 39 year old Yonos Abraham of Colorado was traveling north on Highway 151 in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham was passing another semi in the left lane of Highway 151. The road conditions were poor due to the rainy and snowy weather. Abraham lost control of the semi and entered the median causing the semi to jack-knife with the driver’s side of the cab facing northbound. At the same time, 61 year old Marc Shaner of Watertown was traveling south in his company’s Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer. Abraham’s semi traveled through the median and then into the southbound lanes in front of Shaner’ semi. The front of Shaner’s semi-tractor struck the driver’s side of Abraham’s semi-tractor due to the jack knife incident. After the collision, both semis came to rest across both southbound lanes of Highway 151 causing total blockage. Both tractors and trailers had heavy damages. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque due to some minor injuries. Abraham was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then later taken to Iowa City due to life threatening injuries. The southbound lanes were closed for approximately 4 hours and traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville during the investigation and recovery. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Patrol Inspectors investigating the crash.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
biztimes.biz
HER Night Out
Attendees shop during Her Night Out at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Thursday, Nov. 3. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Attendees shop during Her Night Out at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. PHOTO CREDIT: JESSICA REILLY. Keynote speaker Kerri Pomarolli addresses the crowd during Her...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Two hospitalized after double-semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Colorado man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two semis Friday morning in the Township of Paris, Grant County Sheriff’s office said. Officials said the 39-year-old was pulling a 53-foot trailer around 6 a.m. northbound on Hwy 151...
biztimes.biz
Dubuque labor council distributes awards
Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council gave awards to a variety of individuals, unions and workplaces who exemplify safety, leadership and strong partnerships, according to a press release. The following were honored:. Bob Bennett “Good Faith” Awards: Tammy Duehr, of Dubuque Education Association, and Angela Bowersox, of National Electrical Contractors Association....
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries
DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
superhits106.com
Jackson County kennel still open after fatal shooting
Two months after a fatal shooting at a dog kennel in rural Bellevue, its owners want residents to know that the business remains open. Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels was the site where 55 year old Angela Prichard was fatally shot, allegedly by her estranged husband, 56 year old Christopher Prichard. In the wake of the shooting, Jim and Nancy Kettmann, owners of Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels, said many longtime customers assumed that their business had closed, even though it remains open.
KCRG.com
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
