Vampire Survivors is getting DLC this week

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Nobody could’ve seen Vampire Survivors coming before its release earlier this year, and the blood-soaked roguelike is only getting bigger.

On Tuesday, developer Poncle announced Legacy of the Moonspell – a new expansion for Vampire Survivors – is coming out on Dec.15, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Best of all, it’ll only cost $1.99 – so you can further invest in a game of the year contender for less than a cup of coffee.

Legacy of the Moonspell adds characters, monsters, hidden treasures, and weapons. However, the Mt.Moonspell stage is likely the addition fans are looking forward to most – as it’s the biggest stage for Vampire Survivors thus far. So quite a lot of content, especially since this game is only a couple of months old

You can see all of this and more in the reveal trailer below.

Vampire Survivors has already scooped up some impressive accolades. At the 2022 Golden Joystick awards, it won ‘best breakthrough game’ – beating out some fairly stiff competition.

For those of you that still need to give this one a try, Vampire Survivors is available on Xbox Game Pass. It’s one of those excellent pick-up-and-play experiences perfect for quick, fun sessions.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

