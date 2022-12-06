Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on the term "WWE Ring Leaders" on 12/1. The trademark is for the following:. "Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' name, image, and likeness (NIL); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games; name, image and likeness (NIL) marketing and consulting services for athletes; branding services for athletes; endorsement services for athletes; marketing services in the nature of promotion of third-party goods and services by brand ambassadors; educational services, namely, hosting events and providing educational speakers in the field of name, image and likeness (NIL) in collegiate sports."
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
NEW WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT SIGNED
ABC Action News WFTS Tampa Bay have an article about WWE holding tryouts at the IMG Academy campus, and revealing that Melanie Brzezenski from University of Tampa was offered a WWE development contract after the tryout.
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS
THE LAST MATCH: PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL UP FOR 16 NOMINATIONS. The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has been nominated for 16 BroadwayWorld NJ Regional Awards in 11 different categories! The Last Match launched earlier this Fall and is headlined by Broadway megastar Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino and Matt Cardona.
Sasha Banks Files To Trademark Her Real Name
Sasha Banks, who has not appeared for WWE since May 2022 after walking out alongside Naomi due to creative differences, applied to trademark “Mercedes Varnado” under her real name on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E....
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team...
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along.
MLW FUSION PREVIEW, THANKSGIVING EPISODE REPLAY NOW STREAMING AND MORE
Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *The Samoan SWAT Team in action. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
AEW DARK PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark on YouTube:. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino & Jaden Valo & Defarge.
SEVERAL MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE PC TRYOUT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd at tonight's WWE NXT taping. The former ROH stars are in Orlando as part of this week's WWE Performance Center tryout. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are also taking part in this
MORE ON WWE'S RETURN TO INDIA INCLUDING CITY AND VENUE
As PWInsider.com previously reported, WWE's first live event in India since December 2017 will be Wednesday 1/18/23. PWInsider.com can now confirm the event will be held in Hyderabad, India at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, a 5,000 seat venue that opened back in 2002. The event will mostly feature Smackdown brand...
MLW INSIDER WITH EJ NDUKA IS NOW ONLINE & MORE
MLW has released this week's edition of MLW Insider with EJ Nduka:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion.
THE ROCK PRAISES HIS WIFE, CROWN JEWEL OUT ON DVD AND MORE
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel event DVD was officially released today. WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss "Who Wants To Play" with Lily adorning the front. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Mike Carpenter sent word there will be a Friday Night Smackdown taping on 3/3/23 in Washington, DC. The Rock
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
EDDIE KINGSTON TO CHALLENGE FOR UWN TITLE IN ARIZONA DEBUT
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
SKYLER SIGNS NEW IMPACT WRESTLING DEAL
John Skyler, who had quietly departed Impact Wrestling earlier this year when his deal lapsed, announced that he has signed a new contract with the company on The Angle Podcast. Skyler stated it is a multi-year deal:. On his new deal, Skyler commented, ""I'm excited to be back with IMPACT
UMAGA'S SON BEGINS TRAINING UNDER BOOKER T
"Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school @zillafatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey."
COVER REVEALED FOR TOD GORDON'S MEMOIR, FOREWORD WILL BE WRITTEN BY....
The cover for Tod Gordon's memoir Tod is God - The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling has been revealed:. The book, co-authored by Sean Oliver, will feature a foreword from Terry Funk. The book will be released in hardcover form in July 2023.
