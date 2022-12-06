Read full article on original website
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
"It's so old school! I'm screaming!": the internet reacts to Metallica's killer new song, Lux Æterna
Metallica have gone old school for their surprise new single, and everyone is loving it
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results
Bradley Hall plays Metallica’s Fade To Black and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb solos like some sort of alchemist
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Motley Crue and Def Leppard add American dates to their 2023 World Tour
With The Stadium Tour newly acknowledged as the eighth biggest tour of 2022, Motley Crue and Def Leppard announce a new batch of US shows for 2023
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Someone Swapped Metallica’s Vocals on ‘Lux Aeterna’ With ‘Hit the Lights’
Early response to Metallica's latest single, "Lux Æterna," had already included some comparison to "Hit the Lights," the signature Metallica song that opens 1983's Kill 'Em All. Now, one inventive fan has combined the two tracks — they mixed Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals from "Hit the Lights"...
makeuseof.com
Metallica Warns Against Onslaught of New Album Crypto Scams
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The news that Metallica is releasing its first new studio album in seven years sent ripples through the music world. Although the world's biggest metal band has toured for years since its last album, Hardwired... to Self Destruct (2016), fans of the band have been left wanting more.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983
This rare footage from 1983 features the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" introducing themselves, before Mustaine name checks Angel Witch and Venom as his influences
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Frogs hopping to knock Taylor Swift and Paul Kelly from Aria chart
A range of amphibious grunts, clicks, squeals and screams from more than 60 species of Australian frogs has landed at No. 3 of the Aria album charts – with hopes of knocking off Paul Kelly and Taylor Swift to take the top spot. Brought together by the Bowerbird Collective...
Evanescence's Fallen has now sold over 10 million copies in the US alone
Evanescence's debut album Fallen has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for over 10 million sales in the US
