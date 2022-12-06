It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.

2 DAYS AGO