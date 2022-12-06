Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Trademark Hints At Pro Wrestling Return
It's a day that ends in the letter "y," which means the wheels on the "what on earth is Sasha Banks doing?" bus are continuing to go round and round. Between new movie roles, training with Juventud Guerrera, appearances at Boston Celtics games, and the usual round of wild internet speculation, Banks has been plenty busy, as wrestling fans continue to wonder what her next move in wrestling will be since she and Naomi walked out of WWE in May. Banks' latest trademark filing may provide another clue.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK PRAISES HIS WIFE, CROWN JEWEL OUT ON DVD AND MORE
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel event DVD was officially released today. WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss "Who Wants To Play" with Lily adorning the front. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Mike Carpenter sent word there will be a Friday Night Smackdown taping on 3/3/23 in Washington, DC. The Rock...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY'S IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING IN FLORIDA
Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for this Friday's TV taping in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles Dodge Center:. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve. *Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVERAL JAY WHITE-RELATED TRADEMARKS FILED
NJPW star Jay White filed several trademarks on 12/1 in relation to his ring name. All were for goods and services in the realms of ":Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. " If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion. For more, visit www.MLW.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST SIX NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES ARE...
Officially announced thus far for Wrestlecon 2023 in Los Angeles over Wrestlemania 39 weekend:. *WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. *WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. *WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. *The Tonga Kid. *Henry and Phineas Godwin. For more, visit www.Wrestlecon.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY TRAILER RELEASED, RINGSIDEFEST VENUE SHUTTING DOWN AND MORE
The official trailer for Ric Flair's Peacock documentary has been released:. It was reported today by The New York Post that Caroline's Comedy Club in NYC will be shuttering its Times Square location, shutting down the club after a 40 year run. Within the pro wrestling circles, the venue hosted every edition of Ringside Collectibles' Ringsidefest as well as comedy shows featuring Dolph Ziggler, Sam Roberts, Mick Foley and many others.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING THIS WEEK'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV IS...
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns will open tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
Trent Seven will debut on this Frday's edition of AEW Rampage, facing Orange Cassidy. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER BELLATOR FIGHTER GETS OFFICIAL WWE NXT NAME
Former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda has revealed her WWE NXT ring name is officially Lola Vice:. Thanks to everyone who sent that along. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RENEE PAQUETTE-AEW CONTRACT, A POTENTIAL ISSUE FOR LAST NIGHT'S DYNAMITE AUDIENCE, A ROH STREAK COMES TO AN END AND MORE
As Paul Jordan noted earlier today, Renee Paquette has a three year deal with AEW with contracts as both a talent and a producer. Mark Jacobs sent word that for Spectrum cable subscribers, there was a technical error last night and the channel was unavailable for the first 20-30 minutes of AEW Dynamite, frozen instead on a shot from Big Bang Theory, which preceeded the episode. No word whether that could have any ripple effect on the audience for last night's show.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE DEVELOPMENTAL TALENT SIGNED
ABC Action News WFTS Tampa Bay have an article about WWE holding tryouts at the IMG Academy campus, and revealing that Melanie Brzezenski from University of Tampa was offered a WWE development contract after the tryout. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING RETURNS TO LA THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA this Saturday 12/10 with Nemesis from the Vermont Hollywood. The official lineup features:. *Jay White & El Phantasmo vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. *KENTA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
ewrestlingnews.com
Indie Wrestler B3cca Appears For WWE & AEW On Back-To-Back Shows
Independent wrestler B3cca has become the latest name on the elite list of talent to appear for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling within the same week. Fightful Select reports that B3cca served as one of the dealers in JBL’s poker invitational during this week’s episode of RAW.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PREMIERE EPISODE OF 'BARMAGGEDON' WITH NIKKI BELLA OVERNIGHT AUDIENCE
The premiere episode of the USA Network's Barmaggedon with Nikki Bella garnered 650,000 overnight viewers at 11 PM following Monday Night Raw last night. In the 18-49 demo, the episode brought in a 0.18. The premiere was 15th for the evening on basic cable. USA has released the episode online:
Pro Wrestling Insider
MID-SOUTH WRESTLING SHOWCASED IN 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES' SEASON FINALE TONIGHT
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its season finale at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled MID-SOUTH: BULLETS, BLADES & BAR FIGHTS. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Mid-South Wrestling launched the careers of stars like Junkyard Dog, Jake The Snake Roberts and Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and earned a reputation for its strict locker room code."
Pro Wrestling Insider
HUGE MAIN EVENT BOUT ADDED TO ROH FINAL BATTLE PPV
ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar Match has been added to this Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DETAILS ON MARKET & VENUE FOR FIRST WWE NXT PPV OF 2023
The next NXT PPV after this weekend will be 2/4/23 in Charlotte, NC at the 19,077-seat Spectrum Center. The PPV will be titled Vengeance Day. There is no word yet when the show will go on sale. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
