Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Volvo CEO Aims To Lure Younger Buyers With EX30 While Keeping The XC90 Around For Traditional Buyers
Volvo has big plans for its electric lineup and hopes to boost its global sales by 70% to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025, and the upcoming EX30, a small electric crossover, is set to play a more significant role. In a recent interview with Automotive News, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan...
Ford And GM Face Rising EV Battery Prices For The First Time In A Decade
A report has been published by Business Insider that states EV battery prices are on the march for the first time in at least 10 years. It claims the higher prices are a result of rising costs for a battery's components, specifically rare-earth metals. These include lithium, cobalt, and nickel, all of which are used to produce batteries for EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Cadillac Lyriq.
Polestar 2 Owners Can Get Additional 68 HP With Latest OTA Update
Polestar has just announced a new over-the-air update for its Polestar 2 that gives the electric vehicle an additional 68 horsepower for a new total output of 476 hp. However, this OTA upgrade, which is a one-time $1,195 expense, is only for the Long Range Dual Motor variant. Polestar says this is the first time it's utilized its software upgrade capabilities for tuning purposes.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
9 Best Sports Cars Under $40k
While a $40,000 car isn't cheap, it's an attainable goal still for many people despite rampant inflation. However, you don't have to spend the entire budget to get something entertaining, quick, or both. You can even get into something really fast now that horsepower is relatively inexpensive, and that's an important distinction when you talk about sports cars. For this list, we're defining a sports car within the strict parameters of a two-door coupe (with one exception) and a price over $30,000. Sub $30k cars are another list. For now, these are our top sports cars under $40,000.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
The 2023 Subaru WRX Will Cost You At Least $30,000
Pricing for the 2023 Subaru WRX has been announced, with the Japanese rally-influenced car's MSRP rising to $30,605, up from the 2022 WRX MSRP of $29,105. We've included a full breakdown of the WRX's new pricing structure and options for 2023 in the gallery below. The WRX range is now topped at $43,395 with the WRX GT trim.
Toyota Official Suggests ICE-Powered GR Models Are Here To Stay
A Toyota official has suggested that ICE-powered GR sports cars will stick around for quite some time, reports Autocar. "Electrification, in general terms, can come, and we have to go as far as we have to go when we wouldn't be allowed anymore to stay with ICE," said Andrea Carlucci, Director Of Marketing And Product Development at Toyota Motor Europe.
Volkswagen CEO Hints At New Electric SUV For 2026
Volkswagen has begun work on upgrades for its Wolfsburg production facility, totaling roughly $485.3 million by 2025. VW's new CEO Thomas Schafer made the announcement on Wednesday and says that the investment is largely to prepare Wolfsburg for the ID.3, Europe's smaller, hatch-y cousin to the Volkswagen ID.4. The Volkswagen...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met
Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
Ram Charges Up Its Teaser Campaign For Revolution Electric Truck Concept
We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
Inebriated Racer In A Chevy Corvette Loses Engine In Horror Crash
Vehicle safety systems have come a long way in the past few years, but when people drive like idiots, there's very little engineers can do, as evidenced by this C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which lost its entire engine in a horrific highway crash. According to witnesses, the driver of the Corvette was racing at high speed when the crash occurred. According to OnScene TV, the collision, which took place in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday night, left the Corvette in pieces, with its entire engine assembly left strewn across the highway. We've seen cars lose their oily bits in serious crashes before, and the reason is usually simple: speeding.
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Previews Potential Updates To Popular ID.4 EV
Volkswagen has shared design sketches of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 update, scheduled to hit select markets in late 2023. While the little electric hatchback is not sold in America, these revisions are essential. The design changes seen here will likely be adopted by the ID.4, which remains a popular electric buy in the United States. At first glance, not much appears to have changed, but we can see the updated model will sport a redesigned front bumper that is far sportier than before.
Ford Dealers Have To Invest Up To $1.2 Million To Sell EVs
Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.
The Chevy Aveo Is Back... And It's Not Terrible
Unless you drove one to the hospital to have your first child, few people have fond memories of the Chevrolet Aveo. Chevy's cheap little economy car was offered from 2004 to 2011 in the US market before it was replaced by the Sonic, but now it's back for the Mexican market. The 2024 Aveo Hatchback was teased before it arrives in the first half of 2023. Only the exterior was shown, so we'll have to wait until next year to see the interior and learn more about the performance.
New Porsche Brooklyn Showroom Is Sports Car Heaven For City Slickers
Porsche has opened a new dealership in Brooklyn that the German marque says is the first of its kind, bringing the magic of the brand into a mixed-use urban neighborhood. Described as the Porsche Urban Store format, the venue features a street-level gallery with timeless styling, and a grand opening was held this past week with over 200 guests in attendance.
Lamborghini Has Something Special Coming To Its Museum
Lamborghini has announced that a "very special new exhibit" dedicated to its 60th anniversary will open on December 23, 2022. Specific details were not provided about what to expect. The MUDETEC museum, or the Museum of Technologies, in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, will be closed from December 10-22 in order to set up the exhibit. The carmaker promised that, upon reopening, the museum will feature a "completely revamped look, dedicated to anniversary celebrations that will last throughout 2023."
CarBuzz.com
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0