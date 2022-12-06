Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Sedalia businesses partner for reforestation programNatasha LovatoSedalia, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
Related
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in Broomfield
Sushi-Rama's conveyor belts are now running in Broomfield.Photo bySushi-Rama. (Broomfield, Colo) Sushi-Rama, a playful restaurant serving sushi rolls on a conveyor belt, added a new location in Broomfield this week.
chstoday.net
Beyond Olive Garden: The Best Italian Food in Denver
My mother is an Italian, bona fide. Pasta is served nigh on every night and all her disciples (Children, in the royal sense) are all well-trained in the ancient arts of Italian cooking. My family was raised with the hatred of Olive Garden ingrained in our hearts. All of this is to say, family standards are high, and any restaurant that receives the Neumeier seal of approval is great. Oft is my ear assailed with unconscionable defenses of Carrabba’s or Cinzetti’s. Such entreaties usually initiate a diatribe that has become a personal staple, “Why would you want to eat at a restaurant where the head chef is the microwave?” But alas I suppose it’s not up to me what people enjoy. Take my word with a grain of salt, I know just about as much as you.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Westword
The Big Cheese Wins: Jury Rules in Favor of Leprino Foods and Its Owner
After only three hours of deliberation on December 9, a Denver jury found in favor of the defendants, Leprino Foods Company, James "Jim" Leprino and his daughters, on both claims of breach of fiduciary duty in a case that began on November 28. The verdict caps a nine-day trial that...
Westword
Large Marge's Philly Cheesesteaks Closed in Wheat Ridge, but May Make a Comeback
"It's the same story you hear everywhere, about running out of employees," says Tyler Johnson, who owned Large Marge's Philly Cheesesteaks, at 3890 Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge, for a decade. The sandwich shop, which was founded in 2006 by Marge Brown, closed in April, but not because of a...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Vendor at Christkindl Market overwhelmed by demand for his wooden wearables
Artist Drew Storm Graham launched his company Switchwood with bowties, sunglasses, watches and more he creates out of wood.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Boulder, Colorado
Boulder, Colorado, is a wonderful place to visit and an even better place to eat. It’s no secret that this city of just over 100,000 people has a high concentration of excellent restaurants. Furthermore, among the restaurants in Boulder, a wide variety of cuisines are represented, so there’s something for everyone among them.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making
People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
secretdenver.com
Holiday Bars Are Taking Over Denver. Here Are 6 Of Our Favorite Locations
The pop up has been one of the greatest trends in the last couple of years, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see that Denver’s coziest bars have begun their transformations. December is already a week in, but don’t worry, because there are still 3 full weeks of holiday fun as well as a week or two into January. There are quite a few locations in Denver that have completely transformed for the season, so here, we’ve highlighted 6 of our favorites with Sippin’ Santa-style tiki drinks, dazzling strewn lights and garland, and even visits from Santa himself.
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
sentinelcolorado.com
HIGH NOTE: Local school voted best in nation by industry group
CENTENNIAL | Just nine days after moving into a new building, the Colorado Music Institute celebrated another milestone — being named national music school of the year. The award was given by the Music Academy Success System, a trade association for music academies across North America that currently has around 300 members.
denverite.com
As redevelopment encroaches on West Colfax’s Jewish history, some hope a cultural district will help preserve it
Pamela Smith wasn’t born or raised in West Colfax on Winona Court, but the friendly neighbors and the area’s strong Jewish culture, have helped her make the tree-lined block filled with single-family cottage brick homes her home. The quick walk to Congregation Zera Abraham, which was founded around 1877, was a big draw for her when she moved here five years ago — as was the area’s rich history.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
rockydailynews.com
Denver weather: Dry weekend, snow chance Tuesday
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry into the weekend before the next snow chance on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s Friday and Saturday before reaching close to 60 degrees on Sunday. Weather tonight: Less wind, chilly. Gusty afternoon winds will weaken after...
When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?
The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
Comments / 1