Greenwood Village, CO

chstoday.net

Beyond Olive Garden: The Best Italian Food in Denver

My mother is an Italian, bona fide. Pasta is served nigh on every night and all her disciples (Children, in the royal sense) are all well-trained in the ancient arts of Italian cooking. My family was raised with the hatred of Olive Garden ingrained in our hearts. All of this is to say, family standards are high, and any restaurant that receives the Neumeier seal of approval is great. Oft is my ear assailed with unconscionable defenses of Carrabba’s or Cinzetti’s. Such entreaties usually initiate a diatribe that has become a personal staple, “Why would you want to eat at a restaurant where the head chef is the microwave?” But alas I suppose it’s not up to me what people enjoy. Take my word with a grain of salt, I know just about as much as you.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
viatravelers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, is a wonderful place to visit and an even better place to eat. It’s no secret that this city of just over 100,000 people has a high concentration of excellent restaurants. Furthermore, among the restaurants in Boulder, a wide variety of cuisines are represented, so there’s something for everyone among them.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Cool New Sledding Hill to Open in Windsor Thanks to Snow Making

People have been wondering what's going on atop that big hill within the RainDance community in Windsor, Colorado. It's about creating a new place for families to have fun. It seems like yesterday that the whole area where RainDance is now was just fields. Today, it bustles with homes, trails, a golf resort, Ted's Sweetwater Grill, the River Resort and more. By Christmas 2023, a great sledding hill will be ready for all.
WINDSOR, CO
secretdenver.com

Holiday Bars Are Taking Over Denver. Here Are 6 Of Our Favorite Locations

The pop up has been one of the greatest trends in the last couple of years, and we couldn’t be more stoked to see that Denver’s coziest bars have begun their transformations. December is already a week in, but don’t worry, because there are still 3 full weeks of holiday fun as well as a week or two into January. There are quite a few locations in Denver that have completely transformed for the season, so here, we’ve highlighted 6 of our favorites with Sippin’ Santa-style tiki drinks, dazzling strewn lights and garland, and even visits from Santa himself.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant

Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

HIGH NOTE: Local school voted best in nation by industry group

CENTENNIAL | Just nine days after moving into a new building, the Colorado Music Institute celebrated another milestone — being named national music school of the year. The award was given by the Music Academy Success System, a trade association for music academies across North America that currently has around 300 members.
CENTENNIAL, CO
denverite.com

As redevelopment encroaches on West Colfax’s Jewish history, some hope a cultural district will help preserve it

Pamela Smith wasn’t born or raised in West Colfax on Winona Court, but the friendly neighbors and the area’s strong Jewish culture, have helped her make the tree-lined block filled with single-family cottage brick homes her home. The quick walk to Congregation Zera Abraham, which was founded around 1877, was a big draw for her when she moved here five years ago — as was the area’s rich history.
DENVER, CO
rockydailynews.com

Denver weather: Dry weekend, snow chance Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry into the weekend before the next snow chance on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s Friday and Saturday before reaching close to 60 degrees on Sunday. Weather tonight: Less wind, chilly. Gusty afternoon winds will weaken after...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?

The cheapest months to fly for a vacation are January and February, according to Scott's Cheap Flights.Photo byDenver International Airport. (Denver, CO) It is no surprise that flights tend to be super expensive in December when so many people travel for the holidays. But just like wrapping paper, ornaments hit the post-holiday clearance bins, and prices come down (way down) on flights after the New Year.
DENVER, CO

