IAN RICCABONI COMMENTS ON TOMORROW'S FINAL BATTLE PPV
BRISCOES PROMO, NEW MERCH & MORE RING OF HONOR NEWS AND NOTES
MLW INSIDER WITH EJ NDUKA IS NOW ONLINE & MORE
MLW has released this week's edition of MLW Insider with EJ Nduka:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. *EJ Nduka vs Sultán del Aire. *The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion.
SPOILER: FORMER TOP NXT UK STAR MAKING AEW DEBUT
POTENTIAL WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS
Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today, so it may be he's in town for Smackdown. Like Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight as part of the FOX broadcast, Steveson is an amazing collegiate wrestler, so it's possible they could pop up together on TV in some fashion tonight.
SPOILER: TITLE CHANGE AT IMPACT TAPING & MORE NOTES
The Motor City Machine Guns just defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to become the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions at the Impact Wrestling TV taping in Florida. This would be their third Impact Tag Team title win. Jonathan Gresham is also at the taping. We are told he is not...
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATES
WWE sources indicate that William Regal starts his new position with the company the first week of 2023. Regal's final appearance on AEW TV was pre-taped as we are told that he had a trip to Great Britain already planned and would not be back in time to do another live appearance. Hence the story that it was "taped two weeks ago."
WWE STARS FILMING 2K VIDEOGAME COMMERCIAL THIS WEEK
A number of WWE stars have been in and out of Los Angeles this week filming a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, and Rey Mysterio and more are among those who were taking part in film shoots over the last several days.
MATT RIDDLE UPDATE
During tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, it was announced Matt Riddle was expected to be out of action for the next "six weeks" after being attacked by Solo Sikoa. As PWInsider.com noted earlier this week, Riddle was pulled from this weekend's live events after being stretchered out on Raw. If you...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Jordynne Grace in 2022. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Heath Miller & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. *Sami Callihan vs. Big Kon. *Savannah Evans vs...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
WWE ANNOUNCES LOADED 200th BUMP CELEBRATION
IMPACT WRESTLING RELEASING UNCUT ALEXANDER VS. SPEEDBALL CLASSIC TOMORROW & MORE NOTES
Impact Wrestling is going to release the absolutely insanely great Josh Alexander vs. Speedball Mike Bailey in its 60 minute entirety tomorrow at 12 PM Eastern on YouTube for free. Impact posted the following post-match footage backstage after the match:. Set for next Thursday's Impact on AXS TV:. *Impact Tag...
18TH & GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM STORY, FEATURING RODDY PIPER'S FINAL INTERVIEW, TO HAVE BROADCAST PREMIERE TOMORROW IN LOS ANGELES
The excellent documentary 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story will have its regional broadcast premiere tomorrow, Thursday 12/8 on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles (the home of the L.A. Lakers) at 8 PM Pacific. The film, which features the last interview WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper sat down...
SHOULD AEW BUILD THEIR OWN BUILDING, FAVORITE RUMBLES, TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Would it be financially smart for AEW Wrestling to purchase a building and convert it into a live tv studio, similar what OVW has, so don't have to rent Universal Studios like TNA did?. I don't think AEW is in...
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
SHOULD OMEGA DITCH THE BUCKS, DOES KHAN HEAR CRITICISM, IF ALDIS WENT TO WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Is it time for Kenny Omega to separate himself from the Bucks? I don’t see any benefits for him to stay with them, but a lot of reasons to leave. His matches with the Bucks suck because the Bucks are gymnasts, not wrestlers. I know Kenny is a somewhat polarizing figure, but his singles matches are great. I think the Bucks drag him down. Your thoughts?
COULD VINCE MCMAHON LOSE HIS HOLLYWOOD STAR, CODY, LOS ANGELES RUMORS AND MORE
Do you think The Hollywood Walk of Fame will take away Vince McMahon's star because of the allegations against him?. Are You expecting Reigns-Rock for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania? Also, Does The Rock have a good chance of winning the Match, And would He defend the Titles if actually actually beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? I'm Assuming The Rock will be at the Royal Rumble Next Year!
TRIPLE H MEETS UP WITH BAD BUNNY AND MORE WWE NOTES
Jamie Noble discusses his upcoming final match: WWE Digital Exclusive, Dec. 8, 2022. Top 5 OMG Moments Of 2022 in 1 Minute (Hindi): WWE Now India. Maxxine Dupri schools ma.çé & mån.sôör: Making It Maximum, Dec. 8, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Going Big...
AEW BROADCASTING SPECIAL EPISODE OF DARK - ELEVATION TOMORROW
AEW will air a special episode of Dark - Elevation tomorrow at 1 PM Eastern as part of the push towards tomorrow's ROH Final Battle PPV. *The Kingdom, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. *Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski. *Top Flight vs. Aaron Solo and Nick...
