Tampa police chief flashes badge to get out of traffic stop

Tampa ’s police chief has resigned after she flashed her badge to avoid a traffic stop for travelling in a golf buggy without license plates.

Footage from Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy’s body-worn camera shows Mary O’Connor identifying herself before saying to the officer: “I’m hoping that you’ll just let us go tonight.”

“It was poor judgment on our part to be driving a golf cart on a public roadway without the appropriate tags,” O’Connor said in an apology.

“This was the first time we had exited the golf-cart friendly community in which we own property with this vehicle.”

