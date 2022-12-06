ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sweet Caroline’: Neil Diamond delights fans with surprise performance four years after Parkinson’s diagnosis

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Neil Diamond delighted Broadway fans with a surprise rendition of his hit song “Sweet Caroline” four years after his Parkinson’s diagnosis and an announcement that he was retiring from touring.

In 2018, the singer, now 81, announced that he would no longer be participating in concert touring due to the onset of his disease making it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis.”

The impromptu performance, at the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in New York , was the first time Diamond had sung in his hometown since 2017.

Aiden Hanseman
1d ago

some of the hottest tunes came from this guy, used to crank up the 8 track and sing red red wine at the top of our throats, good times, great music he deserves all the props

j
1d ago

I’ve adored him since I’m a teenager. His music is timeless. Crunchy granola suite is one of my favorites.

