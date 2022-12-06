Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Registration now open for City of West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day
Registration is now open for West Columbia's Kinetic Derby Day, featuring iMAGINE STEAM Festival. The annual event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Kinetic Sculpture Parade will kick off the day. The event will also feature soapbox racing, obstacle course racing, and the iMAGINE STEAM Festival on State Street throughout the day.
coladaily.com
Well Pets celebrates opening of new 13,000-square-foot clinic
Well Pets held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate their move to a new building. Employees of the veterinary clinic took guests through the new facility following the ribbon cutting to show the new rooms and features. According to Well Pets Veterinarian and Chief Medical Director Jeff Seay, the clinic...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Nephron Nitrile glove plant holds grand opening in West Columbia
Nephron Nitrile, a new company in West Columbia that produces nitrile gloves, held the grand opening of its manufacturing facility on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ceremony attracted leaders from the Midlands as well as around the state, including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey and state Senator Nikki Setzler.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street. For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A much-deserved retirement after a full career
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, after more than 30 years of faithful service to the music ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Dr. Richard Conant will retire. Before he lays down his baton, we wanted on Soda City Live to take a look back at a career...
Columbia Star
Traveling The Palmetto Trail
When the Palmetto Conservation Foundation was formed in 1989, its primary purpose was to develop a multi-use trail for people of all demographics, including level of capability. The plan was to use abandoned rail tracks and develop a pathway from Walhalla in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Awendaw along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Soda City Biz WIRE
New Life For Old Columbia Gateway Industrial Site
COLUMBIA, SC – The development team at Cohn Corporation has teamed with Wilson Kibler to redevelop the retired Intertape Polymer Group industrial site at 2000 South Beltline Boulevard. This existing industrial site serves as a gateway to Columbia at I-77 and the corner of Shop Road and Beltline Blvd. This site was purchased by a group of local investors and will be transformed into a new business park that will help serves the Midlands market.
coladaily.com
Bradford Pear Bounty coming Saturday to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
Nearly 100 SC schools serving locally grown food thanks to $3M grant
LEXINGTON, S.C. — At Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, broccoli and collard greens are a staple on student's plates. "They taste really good and they’re healthier, too," said fourth grade student Izzy Belasquez. The greens come locally from WP Rawl in Lexington County. Lexington School District Three Director of Child...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
New West Columbia fire chief is a familiar face
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Fire Department, one of the busiest in Lexington County, recently welcomed a new fire chief and made history, as well. Marquis Solomon is packing up to move to the office right next door. He is West Columbia's newest fire chief. He's also the first person of color to hold the position.
Reconciliation Ministries expanding furniture thrift store to provide more jobs to men in recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Men trying to turn away from addiction can find faith, hope and jobs through Reconciliation Ministries in Columbia. Soon, the ministry's mission is growing as the organization plans to expand their furniture thrift store to employ more men in recovery like Mike Leonard Gailliard. "This store...
South Carolina pharmacies feeling effects of Adderall shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in South Carolina as some students struggle to make it through finals week. Austin Tiesing is a junior at USC's nursing school. He says it's been a tough few years, but after being prescribed Adderall in the past year, he's noticed a significant positive change in his academics.
WIS-TV
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
coladaily.com
Richland Library offering free holiday programs
Dec. 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood. Celebrate the holidays cut out and decorate our favorite book characters using paper, markers and more. Make the holidays special with personalized ornaments for your loved ones this year. Dec. 13, 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Andrews. Creating handmade holiday cards...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families. Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves. Now that maintenance has fallen on...
abccolumbia.com
The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
coladaily.com
Richland County celebrates opening of Greene Street Bridge
Richland County unveiled the new Greene St. Bridge Wednesday with an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The construction of the bridge is phase two of the three-part Richland County Penny project. Construction of the bridge started at the beginning of 2020 to provide connectivity, ease of movement for vehicles and to enabe...
Sumter resident repairing used bicycles to gift kids for Christmas
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is gearing up for a community the 25th Cycles for Christmas. Tom Lawrence repairs bicycles year-round to give children during the holiday season. "I like the challenge of trying to bring something back to life," Lawrence shared. "When I see a bike sitting out on the side of the road, I look at it and say 'Well that looks like a great bike. Why is someone throwing that away?' And a lot of times they’ll throw it away for a flat tire or because the breaks aren’t working right or because the seat got ripped. And I can fix those things."
