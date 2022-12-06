ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

AOL Corp

Unusual December warmup shatters records in Alaska

Temperatures skyrocketed to levels that have never before been recorded this late in the year across the far northern reaches of Alaska as a record-shattering wave of warmth encompassed the state at the beginning of the week. Utqiagvik, Alaska, formally known as Barrow, which lies north of the Arctic Circle...
ALASKA STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Long-range pattern looking cold through December

A very strong, high-level blocking pattern, otherwise known in this case as the "Greenland block," will likely dominate through at least mid-month. This will create a very broad trough across North America, with the jet stream shifted well to the south. What this will do is force most of the Arctic air southward through western and central Canada then into southeastern Canada and the northeastern United States.
agupdate.com

Midwest temps swing from frigid to normal

During the second half of the week of Nov. 20-26, wet weather across the South replaced previously tranquil conditions, although some heavy rain had fallen earlier in the western Gulf Coast region and across southern Florida, according to the Nov. 29 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin. At week’s end,...
KANSAS STATE
Time Out Global

An Arctic blast is on its way and temperatures could plummet to -10C

Okay, so temperatures have officially dropped in the UK. Like, wearing-six-layers-in-bed kind of dropped. Thermals and that. We’re not loving it, but the one thing that’s meant to make it better is at least the hope of some snow (and a day off school or work perhaps). Well,...

