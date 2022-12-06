ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive care

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

A fight broke out between lawmakers in Turkey ’s parliament during budget negotiations on Monday, 5 December, leaving one opposition MP in intensive care in hospital.

While AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan KurtulmuÅŸ was speaking in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a brawl broke out between lawmakers from president Recep Tayyip Erdogan ’s ruling party and opposition members.

IYI Party member Hüseyin Örs was injured during the fight. He suffers from heart problems and was placed in intensive care as a precaution, the DHA news agency reported.

