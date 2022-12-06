Read full article on original website
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdowns
Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday. Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear...
NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo
Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday. The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17. A photo of...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Niners fans may have some hope for the playoffs as their starting quarterback does not need foot surgery, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jimmy Garoppolo has a "lisfranc injury, and if rehab goes smoothly, he could have a chance to return in 7-8 weeks," said Schefter. This would line up perfectly The post Jimmy Garappolo could return to 49ers for playoffs appeared first on KION546.
Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
Rams-Raiders inactives: Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Josh Jacobs all active
Baker Mayfield is officially active for his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams – and just two days after being claimed off waivers by the team. Sean McVay indicated on Wednesday that Mayfield likely would be ready to go against the Raiders but he wouldn’t commit to him playing.
Rams' Baker Mayfield expected to be active vs Raiders: report
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield may make his debut with the team in Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report.
