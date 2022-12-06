Read full article on original website
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Report: SF Giants have offered Aaron Judge a ≈$360 million contract
The SF Giants have reportedly made free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge an offer worth around $360 million, but the Yankees are still involved.
theScore
Report: Yankees bring back Judge with 9-year, $360M deal
Aaron Judge has rendered his verdict. The New York Yankees are re-signing the reigning American League MVP to a nine-year, $360-million deal, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The pact is pending a physical. The commitment is the largest ever to one player by the Yankees, surpassing the $324-million...
Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA
Will Dodgers fans truly not care about the past cheating scandals with Carlos Correa?
Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers
Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Expected to Impact LA Next Season, Where Ever He Ends Up Playing
Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games in 2022
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Had Long Discussion On Trea Turner's Future
It seemed inevitable Trea Turner was going to leave the team
San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
MLB Winter Meetings: Latest signings, deals | Masataka Yoshida, Willson Contreras, Kenley Jansen, Jose Quintana
Let the wheeling and dealing begin. The free-agent market is starting to move now that the New York Yankees re-signed outfielder Aaron Judge, giving him a nine-year, $360 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s a rundown of the latest agreements from the MLB Winter Meetings:...
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
theScore
Judge predicted in high school he'd play for Giants in '10 years'
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge might have predicted his future landing spot in high school, and his guess might not be what New York Yankees fans want to hear. "I said, in 10 years, I'll be married to (wife) Sam and playing for the San Francisco Giants," Judge told Time's Sean Gregory.
Arizona Diamondbacks Have Outfielder, A's Have Sean Murphy
The Arizona Diamondbacks are shopping their crop of young outfielders, and the A's appear to be looking for an outfield-led package for their prized catcher
Rangers Lose Pitching Prospect to Rule V Draft
The Texas Rangers left a few Top 30 prospects exposed in the annual draft for players that haven't make it to the Majors yet.
theScore
Report: Padres were late serious contenders in Judge pursuit
The San Diego Padres took a major run at Aaron Judge before the reigning AL MVP reportedly agreed to re-sign with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. San Diego offered Judge a $400-million contract before he ended up taking a nine-year, $360-million deal from the Yankees, according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.
theScore
Report: A's, Aledmys Diaz agree to 2-year, $14.5M deal
The Oakland Athletics and infielder Aledmys Diaz are in agreement on a two-year contract worth $14.5 million, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Diaz, 32, will stay in the American League West after spending the last four seasons with the Houston Astros. A versatile defensive player, Diaz...
Andrew Friedman explains Dodgers' decision to stay quiet at winter meetings
Amid heavy MLB spending this week, the Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained why the club didn't make a splashy signing.
theScore
Mets' projected payroll soars past $300M after latest spending spree
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will have quite the competitive balance tax bill next year. Cohen continued to show little regard for the tax line Thursday, reportedly re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162-million contract and adding reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10-million deal. These deals pushed the Mets' projected 2023 payroll above the $300-million mark, and likely into record territory.
Shaikin: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
