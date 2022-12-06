ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Report: Yankees bring back Judge with 9-year, $360M deal

Aaron Judge has rendered his verdict. The New York Yankees are re-signing the reigning American League MVP to a nine-year, $360-million deal, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The pact is pending a physical. The commitment is the largest ever to one player by the Yankees, surpassing the $324-million...
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
CBS Sacramento

San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal

SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Report: Padres were late serious contenders in Judge pursuit

The San Diego Padres took a major run at Aaron Judge before the reigning AL MVP reportedly agreed to re-sign with the New York Yankees on Wednesday. San Diego offered Judge a $400-million contract before he ended up taking a nine-year, $360-million deal from the Yankees, according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Report: A's, Aledmys Diaz agree to 2-year, $14.5M deal

The Oakland Athletics and infielder Aledmys Diaz are in agreement on a two-year contract worth $14.5 million, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Diaz, 32, will stay in the American League West after spending the last four seasons with the Houston Astros. A versatile defensive player, Diaz...
OAKLAND, CA
theScore

Mets' projected payroll soars past $300M after latest spending spree

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will have quite the competitive balance tax bill next year. Cohen continued to show little regard for the tax line Thursday, reportedly re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162-million contract and adding reliever David Robertson on a one-year, $10-million deal. These deals pushed the Mets' projected 2023 payroll above the $300-million mark, and likely into record territory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy