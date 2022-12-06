Read full article on original website
Anchorage still shoveling out of its snowiest December day since the ’50s
Anchorage residents are still shoveling out of a massive snowstorm that hit Tuesday and continued into Wednesday, with some parts of town reporting more than 2 feet of snow. Road crews continue to clear piles of wet, heavy snow off city streets that dozens of cars got stuck in on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools closed on Thursday because of hazardous driving conditions.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage digs out of more than a foot of wet, heavy snow
Anchorage is digging out from more than a foot of heavy and wet snow. The storm closed Anchorage and Mat-Su schools on Wednesday, slowed traffic and sent cars sliding off area roads. The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools will again be closed Thursday. “Due to the record...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools close for a second day following major snowstorm
A major snowstorm has closed Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools again on Thursday, the second day in a row. All Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed on Wednesday as a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in many parts of town. The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools would be closed again on Thursday.
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy snow likely across Anchorage and portions of Southcentral Tuesday and Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh coating of snow is welcoming many across Southcentral Alaska this morning, as 1 to 3 inches fell from Monday afternoon through this morning. Higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside and parts of the Chugach Range saw over 5 inches of snow, with more on the way.
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022. Headlines for Dec. 7, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 15 hours ago. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall...
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall. Updated: 7 hours ago. Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff.”
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snowfall expected to bring several inches to Southcentral this week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snowfall has made a return to Southcentral Alaska following a fairly quiet weekend. While the snow isn’t causing any issues this morning, as more snow builds in from the west we could see traffic flow problems. Through midday, it’s possible that up to an...
livability.com
Visit a Real Reindeer Farm in Alaska This Christmas
Lean into the magic of the holiday season with a visit to a reindeer farm. A farm in Alaska might not seem like a trending destination for tourists. But come December, Reindeer Farm just outside of Palmer — a town of around 6,000 people located 40 miles northeast of Anchorage — is a hot spot, drawing thousands of people who come to visit the animals at Christmastime.
alaskalandmine.com
Approve Holtan Hills!
As a ten-year, full-time resident of Girdwood, I encourage the Assembly to dispose of the Heritage Land Bank (HLB) Parcels known locally as Holtan Hills, which will allow the project to move forward to its planning phase. The Holtan Hills development will result in the creation of critically-needed housing units in Girdwood. This includes single family and multifamily units with the densities the community approved of in a September 2017 Land Use Committee meeting.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.
The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
thealaska100.com
An Anchorage engineer is turning plastic waste into big change
An Anchorage engineer is collecting plastic waste washing up on Alaska’s beaches and hopes you will too. Patrick Simpson told Alaska’s News Source that up to 125 million pounds of plastic accumulates on Alaska’s beaches annually. To help combat the environmental impact, Simpson received a grant from...
alaskafish.news
Anchorage Daily News, Seattle Times host event: “Boom & Bust in the Bering Sea”
Panel discussion: “the fate of crab and sockeye salmon in a warming world” via live & Zoom. WHEN: Monday, December 12 from 6 – 8PM Alaska time. As the world warms, the Bering Sea tells a story of boom and bust. The sockeye salmon runs of Bristol Bay are to be marveled. More than 78.3 million sockeye surged home last summer, filling nets and spawning grounds. The spectacular display came as Alaska salmon runs of chum and chinook once again imploded.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cartoonist Chad Carpenter celebrates 30 years of Tundra comics
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since he started putting pen to paper, cartoonist Chad Carpenter has always loved to draw and with nearly 10,000 comic strips under his belt, he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Carpenter said he decided he wanted to become a cartoonist at the age of...
