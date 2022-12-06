Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: “Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 6 HOURS AGO