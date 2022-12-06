Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
KSN News
Derby’s Dylan Edwards announces college destination
After flipping his commitment from Kansas State to Notre Dame, and then decommitting from Notre Dame last week, 4-star Derby running back Dylan Edwards has a new home.
Yardbarker
Eagles WR A.J. Brown fined by NFL for spanking field goal post
During the Eagles' 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, Brown celebrated a touchdown, which officials later overturned after review, by spanking the field goal post with a towel. After the game, Brown told reporters it was a message to the Titans, where he played the first three seasons of his career before being dealt to Philly during the 2022 draft.
No. 10 Alabama rallies out of 15-point deficit in second half to upset No. 1 Houston
For the second time this season Alabama upset the No. 1 team in the country, rallying from 15 points down in the second half to defeat Houston.
