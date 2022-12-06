ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Eagles WR A.J. Brown fined by NFL for spanking field goal post

During the Eagles' 35-10 beatdown of the Titans, Brown celebrated a touchdown, which officials later overturned after review, by spanking the field goal post with a towel. After the game, Brown told reporters it was a message to the Titans, where he played the first three seasons of his career before being dealt to Philly during the 2022 draft.
