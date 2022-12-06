ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

By Orlando Silva
 4 days ago

Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.

Karl Malone and Isiah Thomas have a long story that dates back to the 80s and had a big plot twist at the beginning of the 90s when Malone viciously hit Thomas in the face with his elbow.

Seeing how strong Karl was and how sharp his elbows were, it was like being cut by a knife, and Thomas learned that the incredibly hard way. Back in 1991, during the beginning of a Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons game, Malone hit Thomas in the face with his elbow, sending him to the floor and then to the hospital.

That play was very infamous around the league, and Zeke and Malone had beef due to that. It wasn't until a couple of years ago that the two legends made amends, and their relationship had a reset.

Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance

They are cool now after all the drama surrounding that bad play. In an interview on Hoop du Jour with Peter Vecsey a couple of months ago, Isiah would reveal that after the Chicago Bulls' 10-part docu-series The Last Dance aired, he received a surprising call from Karl Malone, who attended to make amends with the 2x NBA champion.

"We are good now, and this is what Karl Malone said to me after the Last Dance stuff. He called me up and said, 'I am a man and I never had anything against you. Isiah, I wanted to say this to you for so long. He goes I apologize', and I said to Karl, 'I accept your apology'. He almost started crying on the phone. He goes, 'I meant to hit you, but I didn't mean to do that because that is how we played.'"

It's good to see that at least these two had the chance to fix their relationship and now are on good terms. Isiah allegedly tried to do the same with Scottie Pippen, but the Chicago Bulls legend refused to accept Thomas' apologies . The beef with the Bulls will go on for a long way, as Zeke said that if Michael Jordan doesn't publicly apologize to him, he'll continue to take shots at His Airness .

This is a crazy situation, but it shows how passionate and petty NBA legends are. Fortunately, Thomas and Malone fixed their relationship, but we can't say the same about the other feuds.

