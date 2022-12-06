Read full article on original website
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Qorvo (QRVO) Expands MediaTek Tie-Up to Secure Design Wins
QRVO - Free Report) recently expanded its long-term collaboration with Taiwan-based semiconductor firm MediaTek to secure multiple design wins for products related to 5G connectivity. The design wins are likely to augment the leading position of the company in the market and accelerate innovation within mobile, networking, automotive and other related sectors.
Sabre (SABR) Offers GDS Solution to Japanese OTA AirTrip
SABR - Free Report) recently entered into a new distribution agreement with Tokyo, Japan-headquartered AirTrip International Corporation. With this partnership, the Japanese online travel agent (OTA) will be able to utilize Sabre’s Global Distribution System (“GDS”) platform to spur the growth of its outbound business with advanced technology.
3 Long-Term Picks from the Semiconductor Industry
The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.
BlackBerry's (BB) QNX Platform Leveraged by Human Horizons
BB - Free Report) recently announced that Human Horizons will be deploying BlackBerry QNX technology for the autonomous driving controller and intelligent digital cockpit controller features of its HiPhi Z vehicle. Human Horizons will be using BlackBerry’s QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS), QNX OS for Safety and QNX Hypervisor...
Synchronoss (SNCR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
SNCR - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $62.40 million, indicating a 10.54% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at breakeven...
3 Top Stocks Already Up More Than 10% In December
BILI - Free Report) , Signet Jewelers (. VVNT - Free Report) – have been on cruise control, all climbing more than 10% month-to-date. This is shown in the chart below. As we can see, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in December, crushing the S&P 500’s performance. Could these runs continue? Let’s take a deeper dive into each one.
Oracle's (ORCL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
ORCL - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 12 after market close. For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Oracle anticipates total revenue growth rate, including Cerner, on a year-over-year basis, in the range of 15-17% at USD and 21-23% at cc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.04 billion, indicating a16.19% increase on a year-over-year basis.
Best Trading Day of December So Far; LULU, COST, AVGO Report
Market indices just closed their best regular trading session of December so far, after flattish jobless claims data demonstrated some economic resilience, even as longer-term jobless claims have reached their highest level in 10 months. Gains were also despite a widening gap in the inverted yield curve between 2-year and 10-year bonds — back above 80 basis points (bps) for the second day in a row.
