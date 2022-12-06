Read full article on original website
victorybellrings.com
Predicting who will be Penn State Football’s transfer portal additions
Penn State Football will use the transfer portal to add to what should be a loaded 2023 roster. The transfer portal has never been this full with as much talent as it is right now, and Penn State Football is trying to take advantage of that. The Nittany Lions are...
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Digital Collegian
Former All-Ivy League kicker joins Penn State football as walk-on
Penn State is already making noise in the transfer portal, earning a commitment from a former Ivy League standout. Former Columbia kicker Alex Felkins, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Felkins will join the program as a preferred walk-on. MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE.
State College
Letter: Long-Running Bias Against Penn State Football Continues
The apparent bias towards Penn State football that has existed since the 1960s continues. Penn State went undefeated in 1968 and 1969, part of a 33-game streak they had without a loss, and still never was ranked higher than No. 2. A few years later, in 1973, they again went...
Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
Penn State coach James Franklin gets to the chopper for Pine-Richland, Imhotep Charter championship game
Penn State coach James Franklin took a stylish stop at the Pennsylvania 5A state championship football game Friday night between Imhotep Charter and Pine-Richland. Franklin arrived in Mechanicsburg via helicopter to take in the game: And then with Pine-Richland leading 21-7 late in the third ...
What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State
Notable quotes from several Utes in regards to the Rose Bowl vs Penn State.
State College
Local Startup Lands State High, Penn State Grad on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List
A State College native and Penn State graduate is receiving national attention after finding himself included among the country’s most promising entrepreneurs. This month, Hunter Swisher landed on the 2023 Forbes “30 Under 30” list for social impact. Swisher, the founder and CEO of Phospholutions, is recognized among other recipients who are “leveraging business smarts to save the world.”
PennLive.com
Penn State student charged in Proud Boys protest apparently avoids expulsion
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State University undergraduate appears to have avoided suspension or expulsion from school after his arrest near a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder. Bram Woolley, 23, of Allentown was among the protesters Oct. 24 when Gavin McInnes, who started the far-right extremist...
State College wrestling’s early lead not enough in narrow loss to Shikellamy
The Little Lions collected 6 bonus-point victories.
State College
Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025
A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
Racial slurs allegedly thrown during Williamsport basketball game
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents of a local girls’ junior high basketball team say they experienced hate speech during a game last week. Eyewitness News is still working to get more information on what happened and had a concerned parent reach out about the incident. That parent, who asked to remain anonymous, says last […]
Penn Highlands Center of Excellence brings convenient treatment
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a new $24,300,000 state-of-the-art Center of Excellence on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois West. The four-story complex will serve as the hub of the health system’s outpatient Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation, Gynecology/Obstetrics and Pediatrics services. The Center of Excellence, which is located […]
Elk County brewery finds one of their original barrels from the 1900’s
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past. The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation […]
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens at Tuscarora Tunnel
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened at the Tuscarora Tunnel after a crash shut the road down in both directions for more than two hours Thursday morning. Video above: Person gets out of car to see what's going on. The tunnel is on the Franklin and...
Morgan Myles moves on to ‘The Voice’ finale
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County native Morgan Myles is advancing to The Voice finale next week. She was the second early save of the night, making it to the top five. Other finalists include Team Blake’s Bryce Leather-Wood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape. Team Legend’s Omar also won an instant save for the fifth and […]
Weather is not frightful for Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people packed the streets of Mifflinburg on Friday for authentic German food, crafts, and everything Christmas. This is Mifflinburg's 33rd Christkindl Market. Parts of downtown Mifflinburg are blocked off to traffic for the three-day event. Hundreds of people come to Christkindl Market. "It's been...
$50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties
BLAIR COUNTY, PA – As part of the fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced today the winning raffle ticket numbers for the two $50,000 prizes. The Raffle consists of eight weekly drawings, each awarding two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the drawing on January 7, 2023. The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly selected from more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between November 29 and December 5. Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County, and Karns, 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, Cumberland County, sold the tickets. Ticket The post $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties appeared first on Shore News Network.
