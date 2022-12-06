ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Naloxone education and distribution event to be held Thursday at Public Health and Human Services building

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlOaA_0jZbZy9x00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will be hosting a Save a Life: Naloxone education and distribution event 12:15-1 p.m. at its location at 1005 W. Worley St. in Columbia. The event is co-hosted with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition

"Save a Life!" is a part of a series of free events that will feature education and conversation around how the public can help to prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Naloxone, also known as NARCAN.

There will be a demonstration of how to use NARCAN, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

The post Naloxone education and distribution event to be held Thursday at Public Health and Human Services building appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri hospitals, pharmacies deal with antibiotic shortage

As flu season continues, representatives from MU Health Care and Boone Hospital said they’re seeing a larger demand for antibiotics. As a result, some local pharmacies are struggling to keep them in stock. Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy is one of three Columbia pharmacies experiencing shortages. The pharmacist in charge at Kilgore’s said for the past month, The post Mid-Missouri hospitals, pharmacies deal with antibiotic shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two prominent Mid-Missouri cities, Columbia and Jefferson City, are planning to discuss the possibility of adding a 3% local sales tax for recreational marijuana at their next City Council meetings. Amendment 3 was approved by Missouri voters during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. Missouri residents The post Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Department is actively trying to fill its ongoing staffing shortage by adding more training opportunities. "We have several opportunities here," Capt. Brian Leer said. "We need the help." The department currently has 34 vacancies: Five control room officers;11 detention officers14 deputy sheriffs or deputy sheriff trainees;Two service The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to fill positions during staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces

A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Body Located in Miller County

Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri photographer is suing a major media company over the use of her photo. Stephanie Campbell sued Gannett Media and more than 220 of its affiliated newspapers – including the Columbia Daily Tribune – Friday in Federal Court. The lawsuit is over Gannett's use of a photo Campbell took of The post Photographer sues Gannett over use of photo; lawsuit lists more than 220 affiliated papers, including Columbia Daily Tribune appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU December ceremonies to have more than 1,900 graduates

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri's winter commencement ceremonies next will celebrate the accomplishments of 1,973 students with more than 2,100 degrees. “The University of Missouri is proud to recognize these students who leave our campus with an education steeped in world-class research opportunities, nationally recognized learning experiences and campus traditions,” MU President Mun Choi The post MU December ceremonies to have more than 1,900 graduates  appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy