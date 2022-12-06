Naloxone education and distribution event to be held Thursday at Public Health and Human Services building

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will be hosting a Save a Life: Naloxone education and distribution event 12:15-1 p.m. at its location at 1005 W. Worley St. in Columbia. The event is co-hosted with the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition



"Save a Life!" is a part of a series of free events that will feature education and conversation around how the public can help to prevent opioid overdose deaths through the use of Naloxone, also known as NARCAN.



There will be a demonstration of how to use NARCAN, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

