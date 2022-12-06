Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Kang Art Glass
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a tradition for many families -- and we’re checking it out this morning on Where’s Shane!. We’re headed out to Karg Art Glass to blow some glass and make some Christmas ornaments! These one-of-a-kind items are beautiful, and we’ll get a hands-on look at how you can make them too!
KWCH.com
Skillful elementary students at Trinity Academy creatively honor community
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifth-grade students at Wichita’s Trinity Academy honored their community with a holiday-themed project that took gingerbread house construction to another level. Using gingerbread, wafers, graham crackers, frosting, chocolate and an assortment of candy, the students recreated some of Wichita’s most iconic landmarks. The structures built...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita breaks ground on new police substation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday on a brand new substatIon for the Wichita Police Department. Patrol East is mainly being funded by federal Covid-19 relief money. The new facility will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Pinecrest and will have room for...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? MTW Live Holiday Special
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The curtain is about to go up on MTW’s Holiday Special!. We’re out this morning at Century II getting a sneak peek at this fun, holiday event for the whole family!. You can find information on how to get tickets at mtwichita.org/shows/2022-holiday-special. Copyright 2022...
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
KWCH.com
101-year-old Wichita woman, WWII vet looks back on Pearl Harbor attack
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, Dec. 7, marked 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On the day the country remembers what happened and the lives lost that day in 1941, a survivor in Wichita looks back on what she experienced and service for her country that followed. Dec....
KWCH.com
Angel Tree toy distribution underway in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy distribution kicked off Thursday morning and runs through Friday at the YMCA Garvey Sport Center at 1410 South Glendale Street, in Wichita. The distribution carries on until 7 p.m. Thursday and starts back up at 8 a.m. Friday, concluding at 4 p.m.
KWCH.com
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 9: The person killed in Thursday evening’s crash at Rock and 39th St. South was identified as 18-year-old Brandon Koziar of Derby. Koziar was moving north on Rock Road when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV that was traveling south on Rock, turning east onto 39th St. South.
KWCH.com
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just getting around the house can be a tough task for Wichitan, Tanya Parker. Tanya relies on an oxygen machine and said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around. “For me, it...
KWCH.com
Man dies in W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts. WFD said the fire is still...
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
KWCH.com
Hutch looks to clinch second national championship in school history
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - “This has been our main goal ever since the start,” said Hutchinson Community College quarterback Dylan Laible. “The fact that we’re practicing still and get ready for the game is a big deal for us.”. The Hutch Blue Dragons have been near...
KWCH.com
McPherson girls handle Andover
School leaders closed the elementary school on Thursday and Friday due to illness and absences among students and staff. The Hutchinson Community College football team is primed for a second national title game in three seasons. Salvation Army volunteer playing to a different tune. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:20...
KWCH.com
1 critically injured in early-morning crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured in a crash in the 2300 block of N. Market early Friday morning. The crash happened at around midnight and shut down the area. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or information about the victim. Copyright...
KWCH.com
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
KWCH.com
Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district announced students will return to class Thursday after online threats prompted a cancellation Wednesday. As the investigation into threats continue, the district announced plans for returning Thursday with beefed up safety measures for the school day and moving forward. There will...
