KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Kang Art Glass

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a tradition for many families -- and we’re checking it out this morning on Where’s Shane!. We’re headed out to Karg Art Glass to blow some glass and make some Christmas ornaments! These one-of-a-kind items are beautiful, and we’ll get a hands-on look at how you can make them too!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Skillful elementary students at Trinity Academy creatively honor community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifth-grade students at Wichita’s Trinity Academy honored their community with a holiday-themed project that took gingerbread house construction to another level. Using gingerbread, wafers, graham crackers, frosting, chocolate and an assortment of candy, the students recreated some of Wichita’s most iconic landmarks. The structures built...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita breaks ground on new police substation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday on a brand new substatIon for the Wichita Police Department. Patrol East is mainly being funded by federal Covid-19 relief money. The new facility will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Pinecrest and will have room for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? MTW Live Holiday Special

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The curtain is about to go up on MTW’s Holiday Special!. We’re out this morning at Century II getting a sneak peek at this fun, holiday event for the whole family!. You can find information on how to get tickets at mtwichita.org/shows/2022-holiday-special. Copyright 2022...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Angel Tree toy distribution underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy distribution kicked off Thursday morning and runs through Friday at the YMCA Garvey Sport Center at 1410 South Glendale Street, in Wichita. The distribution carries on until 7 p.m. Thursday and starts back up at 8 a.m. Friday, concluding at 4 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Dec. 9: The person killed in Thursday evening’s crash at Rock and 39th St. South was identified as 18-year-old Brandon Koziar of Derby. Koziar was moving north on Rock Road when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV that was traveling south on Rock, turning east onto 39th St. South.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies in W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts. WFD said the fire is still...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson girls handle Andover

School leaders closed the elementary school on Thursday and Friday due to illness and absences among students and staff. The Hutchinson Community College football team is primed for a second national title game in three seasons. Salvation Army volunteer playing to a different tune. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:20...
ANDOVER, KS
KWCH.com

1 critically injured in early-morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured in a crash in the 2300 block of N. Market early Friday morning. The crash happened at around midnight and shut down the area. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or information about the victim. Copyright...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. “We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections...
KWCH.com

Valley Center schools reopening Thursday after closure due to threats

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Valley Center school district announced students will return to class Thursday after online threats prompted a cancellation Wednesday. As the investigation into threats continue, the district announced plans for returning Thursday with beefed up safety measures for the school day and moving forward. There will...
VALLEY CENTER, KS

