ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

3 Georgia teens shot dead, 1 critically injured

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpvBc_0jZbZlvk00

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was critically injured after an early Tuesday shooting at an apartment complex in Georgia, authorities said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the West Club Apartments in Macon. Deputies found the four teenagers, all from Macon, each suffering from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Marcelles Williams, Jr., 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-olds — Jahyron Willis and Tyshun Williams — died hours later at an area hospital. A fourth victim, a 14-year-old boy, was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“It is still being determined what lead to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted on Facebook. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Comments / 6

Lenora Bowens
3d ago

After they get a certain age you can't control them we have to start from the cradle instilling certain morals in them and stay on it especially between the ages of 3-10yrs😔 Come on PARENTS 😟we are their only hope work as hard as you can, and try to raise them in a better environment and let them follow by example be aware of how you yourself act 🙏 Experience talking here😔

Reply
3
Jennifer Vaughn
3d ago

This is just horrible, so sad that teenagers have lost their lives to gun violence, we seriously need to pray more for our community 🥺💔

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
41nbc.com

Victim found shot, killed in west Macon parking lot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County. According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Savannah man facing burglary, theft charges in Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Savannah man is facing burglary and criminal trespass charges in Twiggs County. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the store was closed, but the store door and window were broken out.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Dodge Co. fire

MILAN, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a Wednesday night fire in Dodge County, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. The fire happened in the town of Milan around 11 p.m. on Lonnie Burns Road. The victim was found in front of the home, King...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wgxa.tv

Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy