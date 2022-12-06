Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
homenewshere.com
Planning Board approves requests for signs, sites
WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
homenewshere.com
Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise
For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
homenewshere.com
Talks begin about a new Burlington High School
BURLINGTON - Out of nowhere at this past Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting, a discussion that was supposed to be about the formation of a Burlington High School (BHS) Renovation Committee quickly turned into a conversation about a better, newer, potentially more cost-effective option for the nearly 50-year-old school.
homenewshere.com
Typical city homeowner can expect $160 increase in tax bill
WOBURN - With climbing valuations in personal property and industrial land offsetting at least part of the financial sting from a red-hot, residential real-estate market, the typical city homeowner can expect to see their tax bills climb by $160 in FY’23. During a special tax classification hearing in City...
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
Healey hiring effort “very intense”
Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team.
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
nerej.com
Aho Properties completes four sales in Massachusetts totaling $13.675 million - brings total sales for 2022 to over $23 million
Marlboro, MA Joel Aho, president of Aho Properties, was involved in $13.675 million of commercial real estate sales in the towns of Marlboro, Northborough, Littleton and Ayer, Mass. These sales bring the total sales for 2022 to over $23 million. Aho represented the buyer in the purchase of an 8,214...
WBUR
Big investors are buying mobile home parks — and upending the lives of residents
All across the country, investors are buying mobile home parks like the one in Revere, upending the lives of residents who have lived there, often for decades. In some parks, the new owners have cleared mobile homes to make way for new development. In others, they have jacked up rents.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
high-profile.com
Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers
Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
waghostwriter.com
Bonica balances work with life as assistant manager at Market Basket
The aisles of Market Basket are bustling with activity early on a Saturday morning as people meander the store, buying their groceries for the week. Cashiers line the front of the store scanning items, and grocery workers direct customers to items they can’t find. What many people don’t realize, however, is the amount of work it takes to keep such an establishment running smoothly. Amidst this chaos, stands senior TJ Bonica, directing dozens of employees to their stations.
high-profile.com
Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office
Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
homenewshere.com
Water & sewer rate increase could result in town avoiding $1M average annual deficit
WINCHESTER - Thanks to the Select Board recommending a 3.5 percent water & sewer rate increase for FY23 and Town Meeting approving it back in the spring, the town will avoid a $1M average annual deficit over the next five fiscal years, according to Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group, who advises the town on matters relating to water & sewer rates.
thisweekinworcester.com
White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes
SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Residents Urged To Comply With New Fuel Tank Regs
ORLEANS – The clock is ticking for approximately 600 property owners and businesses to replace their above-ground fuel tanks to be in compliance with a new regulation passed by the board of health. The board approved and adopted its above-ground fuel and storage tank regulation in June 2021, and...
