Winchester, MA

homenewshere.com

Planning Board approves requests for signs, sites

WILMINGTON — The Planning Board approved several draft conditions for projects across town on Tuesday night during their meeting while continuing others as appropriate. They started by approving the sign special permit for 66 Concord St. after ending the public hearing relative to replacing one of the existing signs for a single tenant.
homenewshere.com

Woburn City Councilors search for elusive double-pole compromise

For those more intimately familiar with the byzantine bureaucracy involved with getting utility companies to remove the eyesores, it’s a crusade that just can’t be won. But in Woburn, a new generation of eager city councilors, baffled as to how it can be so difficult to get dilapidated utility poles taken down, is ready to tackle the thorny problem of double poles more than a decade after the board’s eldest members largely failed in a near identical effort.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Talks begin about a new Burlington High School

BURLINGTON - Out of nowhere at this past Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting, a discussion that was supposed to be about the formation of a Burlington High School (BHS) Renovation Committee quickly turned into a conversation about a better, newer, potentially more cost-effective option for the nearly 50-year-old school.
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Typical city homeowner can expect $160 increase in tax bill

WOBURN - With climbing valuations in personal property and industrial land offsetting at least part of the financial sting from a red-hot, residential real-estate market, the typical city homeowner can expect to see their tax bills climb by $160 in FY’23. During a special tax classification hearing in City...
WOBURN, MA
capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations

A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
high-profile.com

Marr Companies Appoints New Company Officers

Boston – The Marr Companies chairman and CEO, Dan Marr, recently announced that Jeffrey Marr Jr. has been appointed president of Marr Scaffolding Company, and Christopher Foley has been named vice president of Isaac Blair & Co. Inc. A member of the sixth generation of the Marr family, Jeffrey...
BOSTON, MA
waghostwriter.com

Bonica balances work with life as assistant manager at Market Basket

The aisles of Market Basket are bustling with activity early on a Saturday morning as people meander the store, buying their groceries for the week. Cashiers line the front of the store scanning items, and grocery workers direct customers to items they can’t find. What many people don’t realize, however, is the amount of work it takes to keep such an establishment running smoothly. Amidst this chaos, stands senior TJ Bonica, directing dozens of employees to their stations.
WESTFORD, MA
high-profile.com

Engineering Firm Relocates Boston Area Office

Burlington, MA – MPR Associates, Inc. announced it has relocated its Boston area office to Burlington. From this location, MPR will be able to better serve the growing needs of clients in the Northeast and continue to deliver the same high value, innovative product development, project execution and risk management, and asset management and reliability services and solutions to the health and life sciences and power and energy industries that have been the hallmark of MPR since its inception nearly 60 years ago, according to the firm’s representatives.
BURLINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Water & sewer rate increase could result in town avoiding $1M average annual deficit

WINCHESTER - Thanks to the Select Board recommending a 3.5 percent water & sewer rate increase for FY23 and Town Meeting approving it back in the spring, the town will avoid a $1M average annual deficit over the next five fiscal years, according to Matt Abrahams of The Abrahams Group, who advises the town on matters relating to water & sewer rates.
WINCHESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

White City Austin Liquors Transfers Liquor License, Closes

SHREWSBURY - The Austin Liquors store at White City, 20 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, has closed after the transfer of its liquor license to the Market Basket location at 200 Hartford Turnpike (Rt. 20). Austin Liquors also has stores at 117 Gold Star Blvd. and 370 Park Ave. in Worcester.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Chronicle

Residents Urged To Comply With New Fuel Tank Regs

ORLEANS – The clock is ticking for approximately 600 property owners and businesses to replace their above-ground fuel tanks to be in compliance with a new regulation passed by the board of health. The board approved and adopted its above-ground fuel and storage tank regulation in June 2021, and...

