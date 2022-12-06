Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Population Consortium approves 2022 projections, but questions about accuracy remain
Delaware’s Population Consortium approved the state’s 2022 population projections Thursday – projections that counties, municipalities and school districts are required to use for planning and budgeting purposes. This year's projections — both for 2022 and for the coming decades — pose several challenges for city governments and...
Floating wind farms off California to create more renewable energy sources
In California on Tuesday, dozens of energy companies are bidding for the right to build and operate floating wind farms off the coast of Morro Bay. Floating wind farms are a first in the United States. This ambitious project is part of California’s effort to create more renewable sources of energy.
Delaware receives $11 million in public health grant funding
The Centers for Disease Control awards Delaware $11 million in to bolster the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. Gov. John Carney and the state’s Congressional delegation lauded the funding as a way for the state to retain and recruit more public health workers. The funding will allow...
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
SBA Delaware reports an increase in small business lending
The U.S. Small Business Administration reports an increase in the number of small business loans in the First State. SBA Delaware issued more than $56 million in small business loans for fiscal year 2022. Officials said the uptick in lending is a sign First State small businesses are getting back...
More than $10 million goes to community health organizations in 2022
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield ends the year with over $10 million in donations to community organizations in 2022. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s program, Blueprints for the Community, is responsible for the large sum going toward community-benefit organizations this year. The grant program was created in 2007...
Delaware Electric Cooperative members getting an early Christmas present
Delaware Electric Cooperative members could get an early Christmas present. The Co-Op’s new president and CEO Rob Book says about 65,000 member-owners are seeing a bill credit or check from the utility this month. “Capital Credits are the equity that our members build over the course of years into...
Local Spotlight: Newtown, 10 years after the Sandy Hook tragedy
December 2022 marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20 students and six educators were killed. Davis Dunavin, who covered the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012 as a young reporter, is behind a new podcast looking at the community a decade since the shooting.
2,700 limited income Delmarva customers will have past-due charges on their accounts forgiven
Delmarva Power is providing $1.9 million in funding to help limited-income customers cover energy costs as temperatures drop. With approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, Delmarva is able to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past-due charges on their accounts. The $1.9 million represents the remaining funds...
Experts say to mask-up for the holidays, tridemic escalating
COVID-19 cases are making their expected rise as people start to gather for the holidays. This year, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are thrown into the mix, creating a tripledemic, leading experts to encourage mask wearing once again. The week of Thanksgiving, Delaware reported 863 new cases of flu, bringing...
