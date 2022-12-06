Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware ranked in top 20 in new health care report
(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system. UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States. The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic...
WDEL 1150AM
Del. accepts applications for Prescription Opioid Settlement funding
A commission is accepting applications for a share of about $3,000,000 currently available from the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission. Grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less will be considered by the Commission and members of five committees: behavioral health resources, budgeting and reporting, governance, local governments and public outreach and community input.
delawarepublic.org
More than $10 million goes to community health organizations in 2022
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield ends the year with over $10 million in donations to community organizations in 2022. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s program, Blueprints for the Community, is responsible for the large sum going toward community-benefit organizations this year. The grant program was created in 2007...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Population Consortium approves 2022 projections, but questions about accuracy remain
Delaware’s Population Consortium approved the state’s 2022 population projections Thursday – projections that counties, municipalities and school districts are required to use for planning and budgeting purposes. This year's projections — both for 2022 and for the coming decades — pose several challenges for city governments and...
Delaware to receive $11M in federal funding to bolster public health
(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health. ...
delawarepublic.org
SBA Delaware reports an increase in small business lending
The U.S. Small Business Administration reports an increase in the number of small business loans in the First State. SBA Delaware issued more than $56 million in small business loans for fiscal year 2022. Officials said the uptick in lending is a sign First State small businesses are getting back...
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
proclaimerscv.com
Delaware Issues Emergency Benefits To Eligible Households
As part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will provide emergency payments to qualified households that started last month. Emergency Benefits. Benefits will be distributed through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance programs as...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
delawarepublic.org
2,700 limited income Delmarva customers will have past-due charges on their accounts forgiven
Delmarva Power is providing $1.9 million in funding to help limited-income customers cover energy costs as temperatures drop. With approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, Delmarva is able to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past-due charges on their accounts. The $1.9 million represents the remaining funds...
Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill
A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes. The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote. ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
delawarepublic.org
Experts say to mask-up for the holidays, tridemic escalating
COVID-19 cases are making their expected rise as people start to gather for the holidays. This year, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are thrown into the mix, creating a tripledemic, leading experts to encourage mask wearing once again. The week of Thanksgiving, Delaware reported 863 new cases of flu, bringing...
Plan to end 20 years of court oversight of child welfare system gains momentum after lawmakers initially stalled
A tentative plan to end nearly two decades of court-ordered supervision for New Jersey’s child welfare system in 2023 is finally gaining momentum after stalling for eight months in the state Legislature. On Monday, the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill that that would boost...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Electric Cooperative members getting an early Christmas present
Delaware Electric Cooperative members could get an early Christmas present. The Co-Op’s new president and CEO Rob Book says about 65,000 member-owners are seeing a bill credit or check from the utility this month. “Capital Credits are the equity that our members build over the course of years into...
Comments / 0