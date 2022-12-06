ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

The Center Square

Delaware ranked in top 20 in new health care report

(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system. UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States. The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. accepts applications for Prescription Opioid Settlement funding

A commission is accepting applications for a share of about $3,000,000 currently available from the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission. Grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less will be considered by the Commission and members of five committees: behavioral health resources, budgeting and reporting, governance, local governments and public outreach and community input.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

More than $10 million goes to community health organizations in 2022

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield ends the year with over $10 million in donations to community organizations in 2022. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware’s program, Blueprints for the Community, is responsible for the large sum going toward community-benefit organizations this year. The grant program was created in 2007...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware to receive $11M in federal funding to bolster public health

(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health. ...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

SBA Delaware reports an increase in small business lending

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports an increase in the number of small business loans in the First State. SBA Delaware issued more than $56 million in small business loans for fiscal year 2022. Officials said the uptick in lending is a sign First State small businesses are getting back...
DELAWARE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Delaware Issues Emergency Benefits To Eligible Households

As part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services will provide emergency payments to qualified households that started last month. Emergency Benefits. Benefits will be distributed through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance programs as...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature

It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men.  The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents.  In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday

LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December

NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

2,700 limited income Delmarva customers will have past-due charges on their accounts forgiven

Delmarva Power is providing $1.9 million in funding to help limited-income customers cover energy costs as temperatures drop. With approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission, Delmarva is able to help approximately 2,700 limited income customers by forgiving past-due charges on their accounts. The $1.9 million represents the remaining funds...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill

A Republican lawmaker hopes 2023 will be the year Delaware legalizes the direct shipment of wine. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, authored a bill in the last General Assembly to allow Delawareans to have wine shipped directly to their homes.  The House Economic Development Committee released the bill but it was not allowed to the House floor for a vote.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State

235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware

Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Experts say to mask-up for the holidays, tridemic escalating

COVID-19 cases are making their expected rise as people start to gather for the holidays. This year, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are thrown into the mix, creating a tripledemic, leading experts to encourage mask wearing once again. The week of Thanksgiving, Delaware reported 863 new cases of flu, bringing...
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Electric Cooperative members getting an early Christmas present

Delaware Electric Cooperative members could get an early Christmas present. The Co-Op’s new president and CEO Rob Book says about 65,000 member-owners are seeing a bill credit or check from the utility this month. “Capital Credits are the equity that our members build over the course of years into...
