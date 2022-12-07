ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach joked about GMA drama with Reese Witherspoon months before TJ Holmes revelations

By Amber Raiken
 1 day ago

Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach apparently joked about the program’s love of drama just two months before reports of her alleged relationship with co-anchor TJ Holmes broke and captivated public attention.

In an October episode of the morning news segment, Robach, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan sat down for an interview with Reese Witherspoon . A clip from the episode resurfaced this week after rumours began swirling that Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating.

During the October conversation, the TV hosts praised Witherspoon’s role in The Morning Show and acknowledged how much they the Apple TV series.

“We’re addicted,” Stephanopoulos said about the program, before Robach added: “We love it.

Strahan then shared his thoughts with Witherspoon, saying: “You have no idea, the water cooler conversations around here.”

The actor laughed at the co-anchors remarks and noted how the TV program relates to their careers.

“Does it hit home a little bit?” she asked.

Robach seemingly poked fun at the drama going on at the set of GMA , adding: “Well we can give you a few more plot lines.”

In response, Stephanopoulos said the program “already did that”. Witherspoon then continued Robach’s bit and agreed with her suggestion, saying: “Yes, email me, girl. Email me.”

Off the air, one of Holmes’ Facebook posts dedicated to to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, has also resurfaced amid the relationship rumours. In March 2020, the news anchor gushed over his wife and joked about how she should have left him after 10 years of marriage .

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor,” he wrote. “But instead, with her built-in Black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Last week, DailyMail released several photos of Holmes and Robach and reported that they’ve been in a relationship. In the pictures, the duo could be seen holding hands in an Uber and laughing at a bar.

Sources also told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes split from Fiebig, while Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, also reportedly broke up that month.

Although Holmes and Robach have not publicly addressed the dating rumours,  they jokingly alluded to the reports during Friday’s show when Holmes sarcastically claimed it had been a “great week” and that he wanted it to “keep going” .

Robach then shared her amusement over that comment, responding: “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend.”

Holmes mentioned his colleague while solo anchoring an earlier episode of GMA3 , hours after reports broke about their alleged relationship. He told viewers that while Robach and correspondent Jennifer Ashton were missing from the broadcast that day, they would be “back soon”.

On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff that Holmes and Robach have been taken off the air. The outlet noted that they will not perform their anchoring duties as ABC News weighs the impact their alleged relationship may have on the show and the company.

While Godwin reportedly refers to the rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”, she also allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes have not violated any company policy .

The two co-anchors have been replaced by Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos. It is unclear whether Robach and Holmes will return for the remainder of the week.

The Independent has reached out to ABC News for comment.

The Independent

