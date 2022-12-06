Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears case that could give state legislatures more power over elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. Listen to the hearing in the player above. In arguments Wednesday, both liberal and conservative members...
Oregon court places hold on state’s gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
Department of Justice subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed in 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
How the Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage rights, and where it falls short
This article was originally published by The 19th on Dec. 8, 2022. The U.S. House approved legislation Thursday to shore up marriage rights for LGBTQ+ couples. The Respect for Marriage Act has been hailed by lawmakers as a landmark law that will protect queer Americans for generations to come. The...
Arrested polygamous leader had 20 wives including some minors, FBI says
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of...
House passes defense bill ending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about...
Amid explosion of illegal marijuana production, Oregon looks to toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing following Warnock Senate race win in Georgia
The White House is celebrating the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the swing-state Georgia. Watch the briefing in the player above. “This is going to give us a little bit more of that breathing room to get things done, to continue to move forward with what the American people want,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. “What the American people want is they want to continue the agenda that the president had the last two years.”
Kyrsten Sinema is now an independent. What does that mean for the Senate?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to independent won’t change the balance of power in the Senate. But it could affect her political fortunes back home. Sinema says she won’t caucus with Senate Republicans, so Democrats will still hold the majority next year....
Appeals court panel allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on...
Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
WATCH: House passes bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all...
Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
WATCH: White House is ‘confident’ Sinema won’t hurt Democratic control of Senate
The White House says it is “confident” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona’s switch of party affiliation from Democratic to independent will not change Democratic majority control of the Senate. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We have every reason to expect that we will continue to...
WATCH LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Schumer gives remarks following Warnock win in Georgia
Senate Majority Leader Schumer will give remarks Wednesday following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats...
American views on Biden and economy steady but critical: poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they...
WATCH: Pentagon gives briefing as Congress prepares to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ move to eliminate the Pentagon mandate that all U.S. service members get the COVID-19 vaccine delivers a victory for lawmakers and troops who oppose getting the shot, but it raises questions and potential risks, especially for forces deploying overseas. Watch the briefing in the...
Defense bill passed by House includes $34 billion to protect Texas coast from storms
HOUSTON (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
News Wrap: Congress honors police who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Correction: The NewsHour misreported that the Georgia runoff will decide if Republicans control the a tied senate receive a 51 seat majority. The runoff will decide if Democrats will control a tied senate or receive a 51 seat majority. We regret the error.
Trial ordered for 5 men involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with the providing material support count.
