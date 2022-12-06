ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

PBS NewsHour

WATCH: White House holds news briefing following Warnock Senate race win in Georgia

The White House is celebrating the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the swing-state Georgia. Watch the briefing in the player above. “This is going to give us a little bit more of that breathing room to get things done, to continue to move forward with what the American people want,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. “What the American people want is they want to continue the agenda that the president had the last two years.”
Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
American views on Biden and economy steady but critical: poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they...
Defense bill passed by House includes $34 billion to protect Texas coast from storms

HOUSTON (AP) — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Trial ordered for 5 men involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with the providing material support count.
