ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Look Who’s Talking’ Director on Kirstie Alley: “Those Movies Could Not Have Been Done Without Her”

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqgmb_0jZbZRE600

Kirstie Alley had only just begun to make a name for herself on Cheers when director Amy Heckerling cast her to star in the 1989 comedy smash Look Who’s Talking .

Alley, whose death was announced Monday at the age of 71 following a brief colon cancer diagnosis, made her Cheers debut as Rebecca in the hit NBC sitcom’s season six premiere that aired in September 1987. Not long after, Heckerling would land her as Look Who’s Talking lead Mollie, an accountant whose challenges while raising a newborn son and falling for taxi driver James ( John Travolta ) were narrated by Bruce Willis as the voice of her baby.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Those movies could not have been done without her,” Heckerling tells The Hollywood Reporter in her first public comments since Alley’s passing. “When you’re working with babies, everything has to revolve around their moods, their schedules, their everything. There was absolutely no time or space for any kind of movie-star behavior.”

The filmmaker praises Alley, who later starred on NBC’s Veronica’s Closet , for her positive attitude throughout production on the original film and its 1990 sequel, Look Who’s Talking Too . (Alley also starred in a second sequel that Heckerling did not direct.) “She was just such a fun person to have around — so cheerful,” Heckerling recalls. “Her and John were just like a party. Their jobs seemed to be making the babies feel happy and being entertaining to a toddler, and she just went for it. She just was so vivacious and fun and such a great, happy spirit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgNV2_0jZbZRE600
John Travolta, Amy Heckerling and Kirstie Alley on the set of ‘Look Who’s Talking’

Heckerling, who is also known for directing Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Clueless , admits that she was shocked to hear of Alley’s death and had not been aware that the star was quietly fighting cancer.

Look Who’s Talking , which made $296 million worldwide ($713 million today), clearly had a wide impact: Travolta said in a statement Monday that working with Alley was “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” while actress Keke Palmer told Variety earlier this year that her goal is to make a similar project and that she’s “ready to be Kirstie Alley.” (Upon hearing of Palmer’s remarks, Heckerling tells THR that she’s a big Palmer fan and “would really love to work with her.”)

As far as Alley’s real-life personality, Heckerling remembers her not as a “comedian-jokester” type who felt the need to always be on, but as someone who consistently delivered the laughs and could also help the crew stay in a good mood.

“She was just ready to party — if there was anything good to eat or fun to do or whatever, she immediately wanted the whole crew to join in,” the director says. When asked to name her favorite scenes of Alley’s, Heckerling cites the actress’ bond with the toddler version of her character’s son as unique and special: “She would be telling him her problems, and he would hold up his toy phone, and you’d hear Bruce Willis’ voice, ‘Call him!’ That stuff was just so much fun for me.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 4

Diane Spray-Lowe
4d ago

That was a great movie !!! Enjoy it a lot !!! Sorry that she has passed away . 😢 Hopefully she is in a better place now . Prayers for her family. 🙏🙏

Reply
5
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves, Billie Eilish and Tom Holland Among Stars Confirmed for Venture Into Cures Fundraiser

EB Research Partnership (EBRP) has rallied a slew of stars to appear during the third annual Venture Into Cures, an online fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 20. The event will feature appearances by (in alphabetical order) Jonathan Brown, Dana Carvey, Billie Eilish, Will Ferrell, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Tom Holland, Joe Jonas, Kermit the Frog, Macklemore, Lamorne Morris, Chris Pratt, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Rodrigo, Molly Shannon, Hannah Simone, David Spade, Emma Watson, Venus Williams and more, with performances by Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauren Spencer-Smith and others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGlen Powell on Getting Tom Cruise's Blessing to Do Both 'Devotion' and 'Top Gun: Maverick:' "There's Room for Two"NBCUniversal Revives "The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Looper

Actors Who Refused To Be In Bill Murray Movies

Some actors could be proclaimed "America's Sweetheart" or "America's Dad," but Bill Murray can make a go at being "America's Fun Uncle." A little dangerous, perpetually aloof, and likely to play oafs, ne'er-do-wells, sad sacks, and party animals, Murray is synonymous, and intertwined, with his characters, and delighting audiences with his inscrutability and emotion-driven acting. Since breaking out as a star on "Saturday Night Live" in the late 1970s, Murray went on to become a dominant comic actor of the 1980s, starring in classics like "Caddyshack," "Stripes," and "Ghostbusters." He eventually leaned into "elder statesman of indie auteur cinema" status, collaborating with and serving as a muse to filmmakers including Wes Anderson and Sofia Coppola.
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Dies Four Years After Firstborn Took His Own Life

Tina Turner has lost another child. The 83-year-old singer's son, Ronnie, died after suffering an unexpected medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sad news comes just four years after Tina's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life.Law enforcement told TMZ a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having trouble breathing.Moments later, Tina's son stopped breathing altogether. When paramedics arrived at the residence, passersby were attempting to give him CPR. Sadly, it didn't work. Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy