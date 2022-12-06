ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County.

Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to westbound I-840 in a 2003 Honda.

A 29-year-old Greensboro man was going west on I-840 in a 2015 Honda van. Shah went off the ramp to the left and into traffic traveling west on I-840 when she hit the 29-year-old’s vehicle.

Shah was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Two children were in his van during the crash but were not injured.

Investigators determined that Shah exceeded a safe speed for the off-ramp and caused the crash. Charges are now pending against Shah.

All westbound lanes of I-840 near Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard were closed for around hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 12:28 p.m.

