We’ve all seen the charming cupboards filled with books that dot neighborhoods and community spaces. Little Free Libraries, the popular “take a book, leave a book” depots installed by bibliophiles in public places, are abundant in the greater Lacey-Olympia area, but not all of them have age-appropriate material for our youngest community members. In an effort to make free books for kids easier to find and boost youth literacy, North Thurston Public Schools (NTPS) is partnering with the Kiwanis Club of North Thurston and the South Sound Reading Foundation (SSRF) to install Little Free Libraries at each of the district’s 13 elementary schools and 5 middle schools.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO