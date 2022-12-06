ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurts so good: Eagle soars to Week 13 title, fight for No. 1 narrows in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

By Greg Cote
 4 days ago

PHILLY’S HURTS WINS WEEK 13, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES SEES SEASON LEAD NARROW, MIAMI’S TUA REMAINS IN TOP 10 IN NEW MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts wins the Week 13 crown with a 52.00-point game for his first weekly title, while the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sees his overall season lead over Joe Burrow of the Bengals narrow appreciably in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, despite an off game vs. the 49ers, holds steady in the No. 9 position. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired — with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Our updated Top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 14:

Miami Herald 2022 NFL QB Rankings

Rk LW Player, Team Week 13 Season

1. 1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 19.15 448.40

2. 2. Joe Burrow, CIN 44.30 430.85

3. 4. Geno Smith, SEA 46.35 419.45

4. 3. Justin Herbert, LAC 28.75 405.95

5. 5. Tom Brady, TB 40.05 405.60

6. 6. Josh Allen, BUF 33.15 382.30

7. 8. Jalen Hurts, PHI 52.00 382.00

8. 7. Kirk Cousins, MIN 23.65 359.65

9. 9. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 17.75 345.95

10. 15. Jared Goff, DET 49.00 333.10

11. 11. Aaron Rodgers, GB 22.10 328.20

12. 10. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 14.95 324.70

13. 12. Matt Ryan, IND 13.65 318.25

14. 14. Derek Carr, LV 22.50 312.50

15. 13. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 2.80 297.85

16. 19. Daniel Jones, NYG 34.50 286.75

17. 16. Kyler Murray, ARI BYE 280.95

18. 17. Jacoby Brissett, CLE DNP 272.40

19. 18. Lamar Jackson, BAL 2.55 257.10

20. 21. Andy Dalton, NO 26.45 252.60

21. 22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN 16.05 235.85

22. 20. Matthew Stafford, LAR DNP 234.35

23. 24. Russell Wilson, DEN 21.45 223.90

24. 23. Marcus Mariota, ATL 10.35 221.95

25. 25. Mac Jones, NE 20.75 216.15

42. 42. Teddy Bridgewater, MIA DNP 40.10

52. 48. Skylar Thompson, MIA -4.00 10.90

Next five: Dak Prescott, DAL, 197.60; Davis Mills, HOU; Kenny Pickett, PIT; Justin Fields, CHI; Taylor Heinicke, WAS.

Week 13 best: Hurts, PHI, 52.00 (29-39, 380, 3-0 in win). Week 13 worst (min. 10 attempts): John Wolford, LAR, 4.90 (14-26, 178, 0-2 in loss).

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).

