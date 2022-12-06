Lingering question: Who will call plays for Kentucky offense in Music City Bowl?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mark Stoops isn't in a hurry to name a new offensive coordinator. While Stoops, now in his 10th season as Kentucky's coach, rather would make a hire sooner than later , he said Monday he's "not in a panic." The chief priority, Stoops said, is the Wildcats find "the right guy" to replace Rich Scangarello , who was fired Nov. 29.

There's still the little matter of UK's final game of the 2022 season, though: a Music City Bowl date with Iowa in Nashville, Tennessee, at noon, Dec. 31.

Even assuming Kentucky hires its next OC before the bowl, however, that person wouldn't call the plays versus the Hawkeyes.

Stoops said the offensive play calling as it pertains to the Music City Bowl still is up in the air.

"We'll work through that," he said. "It'll be a group effort."

Members of that working coalition will include receivers coach Scott Woodward , who played quarterback and also has coached the position, as well as tight ends coach/associate head coach Vince Marrow , who called plays for the Wildcats in the 2021 Gator Bowl , when they ran for 281 yards in a 23-21 victory over then-No. 23 North Carolina State .

Two quality control assistants who work with the offense, Josh Estes-Waugh and Mark Perry , also will have input.

"Josh Estes-Waugh, who's an analyst and been with me for a long, long time, he's overqualified for the position that he's in right now and he's ready to be a quarterback coach and play caller and things of that nature. So we're fortunate to have him," Stoops said. "Mark Perry is a guy who has great experience, been around and is very valuable to myself. He's been active this past week with recruiting and being able to go to the state championship games and connecting with the state recruits and all that. So Mark is good to have active right now."

One option not in the cards: temporarily bringing back Eddie Gran . Now UK's special assistant to the head coach, Gran was part of Stoops' on-field staff for five seasons (2016-20), serving as the offensive coordinator, assistant head coach of the offense and running backs coach. Stoops fired Gran after the 2020 regular season concluded. Marrow stepped in as interim OC for the aforementioned Gator Bowl tilt against the Wolfpack.

For now, it's clear Stoops is satisfied with what he's already assembled.

"I have some quality guys here," Stoops said.

