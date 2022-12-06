Read full article on original website
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Is “Confident” Rapper Will Win Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez’s attorney believes the rapper will be “exonerated of all charges.”. Tory Lanez’s legal team remains optimistic about the outcome of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. As the jury selection process kicks off, the court allowed the rapper to remove the ankle monitor that kept...
Ben Affleck Puts Arm Around Jennifer Lopez On Cute Starbucks Date: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they hit up a Starbucks! The Town actor, 50, sweetly put his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee chain in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Dec. 9 in the images published by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping on a milkshake style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t appear to have picked up any of their famous seasonal holiday beverages. They seemed to be in good spirits as the “Dear Ben” singer laughed at whatever he was saying, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together.
Shaq Educates Soulja Boy On $1 Million Bill Claims
Shaq had to hit with Soulja Boy with the truth. Shaq is one of the best NBA players ever. He was incredibly dominant during his prime, and he will always be remembered for that three-peat with Kobe Bryant. Additionally, Shaq was known for his rap career. Throughout the 90s, he dropped numerous albums, something we documented in our long-form piece, “Rap Or Go To The League.”
Marvin Sapp Says Ye “Ain’t A Gospel Artist,” Calls His Inclusion “Unfair”
The pastor and music icon says artists can tap into Gospel and win awards, but “that’s not something that happens across genres.”. He’s hailed as one of the greatest Gospel artists of our time, and Marvin Sapp is sharing his thoughts on Kanye West. Despite the anti-Semitism backlash West has received, he continues to tout his Christian faith. For years, Ye has been making waves in Gospel circles, especially following the success of Jesus is King. The album won several Gospel awards and Christian artists praised his addition to the genre. However, Sapp offered a different take in a recent interview.
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Britney Spears Says She’s Taken Up ‘Meditation’ & Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates It’
Britney Spears, 41, is using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life. The singer took to Instagram to share information about her decision to try the new practice and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it. “I’m that meditation bitch now 🧘🏼♀️… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers,” she wrote alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France. “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”
Why Did Milo Yiannopoulos Really Leave Ye’s Campaign?
As Ye’s most recent scandal continues to unravel, questions are being raised about the people he’s chosen to be a part of his circle. On the heels of an expected 2024 run for President, he has recently been spotted with some questionable company. The disgraced rapper has surprisingly...
Scorey Delivers “Help Is On The Way” Album Featuring Polo G & Lil Poppa
There’s an undoubtedly impressive amount of new arrivals for music lovers this Friday. So far, we’ve covered new arrivals from artists like Ari Lennox, Desiigner, Mount Westmore, and SZA. Comparatively, our next suggestion for your streaming pleasure is from Polo G’s artist, Scorey. The 24-year-old chiefly delivered...
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
Russ Recalls Being Offered $50 Million For His Catalog On “Too Much”
Russ shared a new Boi-1da-produced track titled “Too Much” on Friday. With the song, Russ addresses turning down a $50 million offer for his entire catalog of music. “$50 million for the catalog, I turnt down (Facts) / I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how,” he raps.
Tory Lanez Case: Detective Who Was “Key Witness” Won’t Testify
A detective who was said to be a witness for the defense will reportedly no longer take the stand. We’re sure your timelines are cluttered with updates about the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The news filters in real-time as the trial date approaches next week. In July 2020, an incident occurred outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. Megan alleged her former friend shot her in the foot, and quickly, the allegations became the talk of pop culture. However, Lanez has repeatedly denied the accusations as he heads to trial. The rapper-singer faces several felony charges, including his newly added discharge of a weapon count.
Shy Glizzy Enlists 21 Savage On “Slime-U-Out”
Shy Glizzy is one of the most consistent artists out when it comes to providing new music for his fans. The D.C. native has been at it for a long time now, and his fanbase is always interested in what he has to say. Additionally, his sound is unique which is always going to keep the fans coming.
Celine Dion Details Rare Condition, Stiff-Person Syndrome
The illness causes painful spasms and muscle stiffness triggered by loud noises or changes in temperature. In an emotional, transparent video shared on Instagram, Celine Dion reveals health issues that caused her to amend her world tour. The music icon has been a global sensation for decades as her classic hits are considered a soundtrack to an era of music history. It has been argued that she is one of the greatest vocalists of her generation, if not beyond, but she revealed she has quietly batted Stiff Person Syndrome.
A$AP Rocky Announces New Album “Don’t Be Dumb”
A$AP Rocky debuted new music on Thursday night. Over the course of 2022, fans have waited long and hard for an update on A$AP Rocky’s follow-up to Testing. Then this year, he unveiled a handful of songs, dished out a few features, and recently launched his own furniture design store.
Tyler, The Creator Advises Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Discography
Tyler, the Creator wants his fans to check out Missy Elliott’s music. Tyler, the Creator says that his fans should “go study” all of Missy Elliott’s albums. The Igor rapper sent fans listening to her music after an exchange on Twitter, Wednesday. Elliott had been reflecting...
