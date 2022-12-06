Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of Dec 5 to 10, 2022
Campus & Community,Culture,Horoscopes,Horoscopes,Opinion |. Aries (March 21 to April 20) As you go into the coming week, now is a good time to think about yourself. Focus on self care and don’t feel obligated to change yourself for others. You may feel at odds with the world around your inner peace.
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 12/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Rethink saying anything that could be perceived as provocative. It's pouring gasoline on a fire. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Not the day for impulse buying. What looks like something you can't live without in the moment will leave you scratching your head in disbelief later.
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Your Weekly Horoscopes! Here's the Perfect Gift for Each Sign
Here's the perfect gift for each sign this holiday season:
TODAY.com
December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022
In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.
This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
In Style
Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
Elite Daily
The December 2022 Full Cold Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most
2023 is within reach, but your to-do list is never-ending. The good thing is, Sagittarius season is in full bloom, bringing excitement, adventure, and plenty of shopping to lighten the mood. The sky is the limit when it comes to the knowledge and philosophical truths you can uncover now, and the December 2022 full Cold Moon is certain to light the way (despite its somewhat dark name), especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by it.
Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022
The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
Don’t Panic, But Your Weekly Horoscope Includes a Dramatic & Impulsive Full Moon in Gemini
Your horoscope for the week of December 5 is full of climactic moments, so prepare for a few twists and turns. The energy is building up faster than you may be able to keep up with, but you’re learning sometimes major in the process. Prepare to see what you’re really made of! It all begins on December 6, when Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with expansive and risk-taking Jupiter. This will lead to big ideas full of courage and bravado, so indulge in the excitement of learning new things and discovering brilliant things to talk about. This majorly revelatory moment will...
Allure
How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically
Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
Bustle
Your December Astrological Forecast
Chestnuts may be roasting on an open fire and holiday ornaments may be decking the halls, but that doesn’t mean the planets are taking a break from stirring up some cosmic drama. The astrology of December 2022 is wrapping up the year with some major shifts — including a big ingress for Jupiter and one last Mercury retrograde. Thankfully, it also heralds in some sparkly new beginnings that beget exciting things to come as we open our hearts to 2023.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 9, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Restless Rams and Ewes might want to let others finish a current project while they start something new. But if you do, you could risk losing out on a future opportunity. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s creative forces start revving up...
Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free
Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0