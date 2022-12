BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO