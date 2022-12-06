ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

WJLA

3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, Md. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the stabbing happened near the 1400 block of University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Police say three men were stabbed, and taken to local hospitals....
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries

BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span. "Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little. The most recent of a string of five...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for a gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

