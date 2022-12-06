Read full article on original website
WJLA
3 men injured in Hyattsville stabbing: Police
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
ATF, local police investigating string of Maryland gun store burglaries
BALTIMORE - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lists a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries at Maryland gun stores.Law enforcement officials say two suspects are in custody, and they are looking for more.ATF officials say a 16-year-old, from Silver Spring, and a 14-year-old, from Gaithersburg, were arrested at Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie early last week.ATF is still investigating whether the burglary is connected to four others in a 10-day span. "Somebody that young with unregistered guns is a little scary for the community," said Pasadena resident CJ Little. The most recent of a string of five...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
'Things are getting out of hand': Royal Farms shooting under investigation
Baltimore's latest deadly shooting, leaving a 31-year-old man dead and another injured is under investigation. There are some serious safety concerns brewing since it happened at a gas station.
WJLA
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
WUSA
Exclusive: Video shows gun store owner firing at undercover cop car
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Video of a controversial shooting outside a Rockville gun store early Tuesday is being used to try to prove that the now-jailed man shown firing his gun at an undercover police car was acting in self-defense. Attorney David Martella says his client, Andy Raymond, was put...
WJLA
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
Employee at Shell gas station shot, killed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An employee at a Shell gas station was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department and responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the Shell on New Hampshire Avenue around 3:03 p.m. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Police: Lyft driver robbed, forced into own trunk by group of armed customers
Rideshare drivers and customers continue to be the targets of violence in Baltimore City. The latest incident has police looking for a group of suspects accused of robbing and abducting a Lyft Driver.
WBOC
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
