ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

As Niantic Cinema Calls it Quits, Madison, Westbrook and Mystic Theaters Look the Future

By gregory.stroud.50, Gregory Stroud
ctexaminer.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctexaminer.com

Moon Hooch to Take Fairfield’s Warehouse Into Orbit on Sunday

Since getting their start in the New York City subways back in 2010, Moon Hooch have been perfecting a sonic style that they like to call “cave music.” Saxophonists Michael Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen lead a rhythmic assault that usually causes people to dance. This is particularly the case with their live shows with touring drummer Cyzon Griffin serving as the anchor with his beats, fills and leads.
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford

WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
WATERFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday

Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
high-profile.com

Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building

When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
ENFIELD, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Air Temp Mechanical Services reopens in Berlin

BERLIN - Town officials recently joined a local family in celebrating the relocation of their business to town. Air Temp Mechanical Services just reopened at 63 Fuller Way in Berlin, the former site of Polamer Precision. “I started the company in Hartford in 2001,” owner Jeff Leone told the Herald...
BERLIN, CT
westportjournal.com

Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d

WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Ode To A Hamden Hardware Treasure

And so it came to pass that the old lock on the front door became cranky and resistant to any attempts to turn the key. Not that this should come as startling news to anyone familiar with the relative joys of home owning. Every week something reminds me that I should have paid attention to my father’s mechanical wizardry.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
BRISTOL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy