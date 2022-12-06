As Niantic Cinema Calls it Quits, Madison, Westbrook and Mystic Theaters Look the Future

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
Shelton family developed “Ornament Anchor” and turned it into major success
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever seen your favorite Christmas tree ornament fall off the tree, breaking into tiny pieces? Many of us have, and that is why the Naqvi family in Shelton invented the “ornament anchor,” to get rid of the problem altogether. Two brothers came up with the idea while they were […]
ctexaminer.com
Moon Hooch to Take Fairfield’s Warehouse Into Orbit on Sunday
Since getting their start in the New York City subways back in 2010, Moon Hooch have been perfecting a sonic style that they like to call “cave music.” Saxophonists Michael Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen lead a rhythmic assault that usually causes people to dance. This is particularly the case with their live shows with touring drummer Cyzon Griffin serving as the anchor with his beats, fills and leads.
ctexaminer.com
An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford
WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday
Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
momcollective.com
An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place
This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
zip06.com
Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori
East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
New Britain Herald
Air Temp Mechanical Services reopens in Berlin
BERLIN - Town officials recently joined a local family in celebrating the relocation of their business to town. Air Temp Mechanical Services just reopened at 63 Fuller Way in Berlin, the former site of Polamer Precision. “I started the company in Hartford in 2001,” owner Jeff Leone told the Herald...
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
Ode To A Hamden Hardware Treasure
And so it came to pass that the old lock on the front door became cranky and resistant to any attempts to turn the key. Not that this should come as startling news to anyone familiar with the relative joys of home owning. Every week something reminds me that I should have paid attention to my father’s mechanical wizardry.
Gwyneth Paltrow Stops By CT Eatery, Thanks Business For 'Most Perfect Pizza'
Gwyneth Paltrow showed her appreciation for a longtime Connecticut pizzeria.The actress, who has appeared in films including "Shakespeare in Love" and "Emma," paid a visit to Sally's Apizza in New Haven.The pizzeria, located at 237 Wooster St., shared a photo from Paltrow's visit in a Fac…
Calling all pups: Lake Compounce to host ‘Paw-liday lights’
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dogs want a chance to get into the holiday spirit this season, too! All pups are welcome to bring their owners to this year’s Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce. Dog guests can look forward to photos with Santa and yummy pup cups at the annual event on Sunday, December 11. There […]
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
