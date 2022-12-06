ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: QB Jimmy Garoppolo won't need foot surgery, could return in playoffs

By Kyle Madson
 2 days ago
The 49ers may get QB Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2022.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported that doctors concluded the broken foot Garoppolo suffered in Week 13 against Miami won’t require surgery, making it possible for him to return in seven or eight weeks.

Of course, a seven or eight week time table would put Garoppolo back for the divisional playoffs at the earliest, and even then he’ll be returning from a foot injury while having not played in two months.

The 49ers initially ruled him out for the 2022 campaign when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the veteran signal caller would need surgery. Now the news he won’t need surgery and the potential for his return could change their roster calculus some.

San Francisco has two opportunities remaining to bring back players from IR. RB Elijah Mitchell went on IR last week and is expected to be re-activated for the postseason, and DL Javon Kinlaw is expected to return from IR soon.

Even the potential of Garoppolo’s return could keep the 49ers from sending him to IR, although if rookie QB Brock Purdy is playing well enough to get San Francisco to the divisional round, the team may just roll with the rookie.

sandie montaner
2d ago

Very good news My FAVORITE QB won't need surgery. GO 49 ERS 🏈🇺🇸😊 WE'RE GOING TO SUPERBOWL. I've been a diehard fan for years. Yes I am OLD

Bev Maxie
2d ago

I am a major 49ers fan but Jimmy G is not our QUARTERBACK! He makes way too Many mistakes and many sacks... we need a quarterback that can Maneuver when the defense is coming after him... he doesn't move like he should... Purdy did a way better job I was very impressed with him.... yes I know he is new put impressed me and my husband and friends!

